VERSES delivers next-generation AI solutions for the global supply chain and announces industry veteran James Hendrickson in new leadership role

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) ("VERSES" or the Company), a contextual computing platform provider, announces the commercial availability of two solutions for the supply chain and logistics markets, COSM ™ AI Operating System (AIOS) and Wayfinder ™, AI-powered spatial picking software. Offering insight, prediction, and real-world optimization throughout the distribution center and warehouse, VERSES’ suite of technology aims to modernize the traditional approach to worker performance and experience, inventory and capacity planning and facility management and space utilization.



“The supply chain is the nervous system of the global economy, so we believe equipping companies within that industry with VERSES adaptive intelligence technology is the first step to truly understanding, optimizing and automating operational activities within and across supply chain organizations,” said Gabriel René, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of VERSES. “VERSES technology is designed to provide real-time visibility into all aspects of the supply chain as well as the ability to intelligently orchestrate human and robotic workers’ real-time activities and assignments.”

To lead the Company’s entry into the supply chain market, James Hendrickson will be a member of the VERSES leadership team by serving as President and General Manager of VERSES Logistics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary and the Company’s global enterprise-specific business unit.

Mr. Hendrickson joins VERSES with an accomplished background in both strategic and commercial leadership at the intersection of supply chain and technology, most recently leading Strategic Partnerships and Alliances for the robotics automation company Berkshire Grey. During his prior tenure with Honeywell, he led product development, engineering and channel teams who delivered solutions and built strategic partnerships that addressed a variety of supply chain challenges.

“I am excited to join the talented leadership team at VERSES as we focus on driving growth and modernizing the supply chain landscape,” said James Hendrickson, President and General Manager of VERSES Logistics Inc. “I believe VERSES technology is positioned to resolve critical gaps in the supply chain by mapping and representing the entire supply chain in a digital spatial twin. The purpose of the spatial twin is to help capture context, navigate workers through the space, and apply Artificial Intelligence to solve a variety of supply chain problems, and I’m thrilled to bring these solutions to market.”

About VERSES

VERSES is a next-generation AI company providing foundational technology for the contextual computing era. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES’ flagship offering, COSM ™, is an AI Operating System for enhancing any application with adaptive intelligence. Built on open standards, COSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. The Company recently commenced trading on the NEO exchange in Canada under the symbol “VERS'' and has 40,382,512 Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding. Learn more at VERSES.io, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

