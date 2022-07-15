Several LiVDerm Faculty on 2022 Best Dermatologist List

Boca Raton, FL, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, has released the 2022 America’s Best Dermatologists List, showcasing the leading dermatologists in the U.S. The list is made up of a total of 275 dermatologists and has been split into two categories - cosmetic and medical - due to the variation in the type of care provided.

Being named among America's Best Dermatologists is an honor, and LiVDerm extends its warmest congratulations to all those named. We are also pleased to note that many of these revered names include several members of LiVDerm’s esteemed faculty. As such, we would like to acknowledge those distinguished authorities who have dedicated their time and expertise to LiVDerm's South Beach Symposium (SBS), Masters of Pediatric Dermatology (MOPD), or one of our many virtual webinars.

Top 5 Medical Dermatologists on LiVDerm’s Faculty

Top 5 Cosmetic Dermatologists on LiVDerm’s Faculty

LiVDerm’s upcoming South Beach Symposium and Masters of Pediatric Dermatology Symposium, taking place in Miami Beach this August, will feature many of the names mentioned above. It is the industry-specific expertise and knowledge these key leaders bring to such highly anticipated events that help make them the success they are.

