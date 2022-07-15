BioLife Sciences Inc. Announces SEC Qualification of Regulation A+ Tier 1 Offering

HENDERSON, NV, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTC: BLFE) today announced it has successfully received qualification of its offering statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $20,000,000 pursuant to Regulation A+. The Company is now publicly offering its stock at a price of $0.05 per share.

BioLife Sciences operates as a commercialization accelerator, licensor and developer of innovative and disruptive technologies. The Company aims to use any funds raised during the offering towards the goal of becoming a fully reporting company, and subsequently applying for an uplisting to the OTCQB tier of the OTC Markets, which is also known as the Venture Market.

The Company also seeks to finalize the release of its new line of copper-infused products to the marketplace. BioLife aims to begin distribution of the BioLife Copper-Infused Fabric Pot, BioLife Copper-Infused Gardening Gloves and BioLife Copper-Infused Microfiber Towels in the near future. The Company aims to disrupt the gardening and cleaning sectors with these unique products.

Nika Jaksic, COO of BioLife Sciences, noted, “We are excited to have the opportunity to raise funds for the Company in order for us to reach our short-term goals, while laying the foundation for the Company to have continued success in the coming years.”

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.biolifesciences.com

ir@biolifesciences.com

US & Canada: 1 (833) 919-1037