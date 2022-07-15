ListenFirst Announces Most Robust Instagram Reels Analytics Available

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution today announced the addition of Instagram Reels to the ListenFirst Analytics platform. With Instagram only launching the Reels API for Developers on June 27th, 2022, building a Reels analytics solution that was both comprehensive and flexible instantly became priority number one ListenFirst.

The result is ListenFirst Analytics for Instagram Reels provides marketers with complete channel-specific and cross-channel level transparency into performance like no other platform. For brands struggling to understand how Reels fits within their greater social video strategy, this is the missing puzzle piece. Marketers can filter for Reels only results, or measure within the context of all their social media content.

ListenFirst Analytics for Instagram Reels gives brands access to every possible trackable metric for Reels. This includes tracking for a brand’s own organic, boosted, and paid Reels. Additionally, Reels data is fully included in competitive rankings, giving brands insight into the performance of other brands and influencers.

​​ListenFirst has already captured millions of Instagram Reels from the world's leading brands collectively receiving over 50+ billion engagements. ListenFirst is tracking data for Reels posted as far back as June 2020, helping brands with benchmarking today.

“Reels analytics had become the number one request from ListenFirst clients, and we've been preparing for a long time for the moment Meta was ready to share this data stream,” explained Jonathan Farb, Chief Product Officer at ListenFirst. “With Instagram Reels now fully integrated into the Listenfirst platform, our clients have unprecedented insight into how their video content is performing across all major social media channels. For brands heavily invested in video, this added layer of analytics is critical for optimizing and improving social ROI.”

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution used by the world’s leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500’s fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon, NBCUniversal, and Peloton. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf032a32-d0f9-4a6a-aaf7-4dc65597035c