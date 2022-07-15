New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rosacea Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292923/?utm_source=GNW
- In 2022, there will be more than 47 million diagnosed prevalent cases of rosacea across 16 pharmaceutical markets.
- There are 10 FDA approved branded marketed drugs for the treatment of rosacea.
- The rosacea pipeline consists of over 32 pharmaceuticals spanning all stages of development, with approximately 50% of drugs in early-stage development.
- Commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in rosacea, with the US emerging as the key countries for conducting trials in rosacea.
- Deals involving acquisition of rosacea assets were the most common type of deals globally.
- Only three players are developing products for the treatment of rosacea in the late-stage suggesting very limited change in the market scenario in immediate future.
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Rosacea therapeutics.
