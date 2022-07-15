CENTOGENE Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

On Track for FY 2022 Guidance

Q1 2022 revenue rises 3% to €10.3 million

Completed phase out of COVID-19 Business segment in Q1 2022

Positioning Pharma and Diagnostics for post-COVID recovery and growth in 2022 and beyond

Reaffirms FY 2022 guidance of 15-20% revenue growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the commercial-stage essential biodata life science partner for rare and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022, reaffirmed guidance, and provided a business update.

“We are on track with our renewed focus on the Core Business. The Diagnostics segment continued to show double digit growth rates year-over-year and is planned to grow faster than the market. We are on target to enhance our Pharma offering – broadening our commercial team, marketing a differentiated product portfolio, and growing the pipeline to return the Pharma segment to steady growth in 2022. We see the extension of the market access partnership with Takeda and the new contract with Agios as important proof points of our biopharma strategy,” stated Kim Stratton, Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE. “In the first quarter, we phased out the COVID-19 Testing Business as planned, allowing our organization to pivot and be focused on Core Business execution."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Overall revenues of €10.3 million (excluding the discontinued operation) were recorded in Q1 2022, a 3% increase compared to €10.0 million in Q1 2021

Diagnostics segment revenues of €7.1 million in Q1 2022, an increase of 11% compared to €6.4 million in Q1 2021, reflecting the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenues growth in the segment. The increase in revenues was primarily related to an increase in revenues from Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) of 18%

Pharma segment revenues of €3.2 million in Q1 2022, a decrease of 10% compared to €3.6 million in Q1 2021

The COVID-19 Testing Business was phased out in Q1 2022 and reported as discontinued operations but no longer as a segment. Revenues from the COVID-19 Business were €19.5 million in Q1 2022, compared to €55.0 million in Q1 2021. Discontinued operations in the period contributed positively to net income and cash flow

Net loss of €6.4 million in Q1 2022, compared to net loss of €4.8 million in Q1 2021

Total segment adjusted EBITDA of €1.9 million for the two continuing segments was recorded in Q1 2022, compared to €2.6 million in Q1 2021. This mainly reflects the lower proportion of revenues in the higher margin Pharma segment

Adjusted EBITDA from COVID-19 business for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was €6,106 thousand as compared to €10,167 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was driven by the reduction in COVID-19 test order intakes as the business was phased out

Cash and cash equivalents were €42.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to €17.8 million for the period ending December 31, 2021. The reported cash position per end of Q1 2022 reflects proceeds from the debt (first tranche) and equity financings completed in February 2022



“With the completion of the financings earlier this year, CENTOGENE is operating from a stable financial position. We rolled out multiple initiatives to extend our cash runway by closely managing margins and corporate expenses. As a result, we are expecting to show improvements in our 2022 adj. EBITDA versus the prior year,” added Miguel Coego, Chief Financial Officer of CENTOGENE.



Recent Business Highlights

Corporate

Appointed executive and Supervisory Board leadership, including Kim Stratton as CEO, Miguel Coego as CFO, and Dr. Andreas Busch as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Closed $62 million aggregate equity and debt financings to support growth plan, including a €15 million (approx. $17 million) private placement incl. 1.3 million warrants at an exercise price of $7.72 per share from leading growth investors and a $45 million senior secured loan from Oxford Finance in Q1 2022, with the second tranche of the loan subject to operating covenants

Added ~28,000 individuals to the CENTOGENE Biodatabank in Q1 2022; CENTOGENE believes its Biodatabank is the world’s largest real-world data repository for rare and neurodegenerative diseases, which includes samples as well as data and cell lines from patients from over 120 countries

Authored 15 peer-reviewed scientific publications in Q1 2022, focused on generating critical insights into an array of diseases, including rare genetic and neurological diseases, e.g., the prevalence of Fabry disease among patients with Parkinson's disease

Phased out the COVID-19 testing services end of Q1 2022 according to plan

Pharma

Expanded partnership with Agios Pharmaceuticals for clinical development of PYRUKYND ® (mitapivat) to treat children with rare blood disease

(mitapivat) to treat children with rare blood disease Extended market access partnership with Takeda to accelerate path from diagnosis to available treatments for rare metabolic and rare neurodegenerative diseases

Expanded Data Access and Collaboration R&D Agreement with Pfizer to advance discovery and validation of novel genetic targets as candidates for the development of new therapies for rare diseases

Initiated collaboration with Insilico Medicine for Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC) target discovery, leveraging the CENTOGENE Biodatabank

Currently leading three observational studies for patient finding and market access in collaboration with our pharma partners in rare and neurodegenerative disorders



Diagnostics



Reported order intake of approximately 16,300 test requests in our diagnostics segment, representing an increase of approximately 24% as compared to approximately 13,100 test requests in the same period in 2021

Launch of CENTOGENE MOx – a portfolio of single-step multiomic solutions that combines sequencing and biochemical testing to enable early diagnosis, improved prognosis, and precision medicine

Global release of CentoCloud, a cloud-based, clinical decision support platform enabling decentralized analysis, interpretation, and quality reporting for laboratories around the world

Received CE-mark for CentoCloud, making it one of the only decentralized SaaS and clinical decision support platforms compliant with European IVD regulatory framework

Major Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) panel update with more than 3,000 genes revised and 1,864 genes added to maximize the clinical utility for rare metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases

Contributed to Europe-wide efforts to update guidelines for WGS in rare disease diagnostics



2022 Financial Guidance

The Company has reaffirmed its previously communicated 2022 annual revenue guidance for year-over-year revenue growth of 15% to 20%. As a result, CENTOGENE expects revenues to be in the range of €50 million to €52 million. This reflects the classification of the COVID-19 Testing Business as discontinued operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” and “may,” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause CENTOGENE’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative economic and geopolitical conditions and instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates, our ability to streamline cash usage, our requirement for additional financing, or other factors. For further information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to CENTOGENE’s business in general, see CENTOGENE’s risk factors set forth in CENTOGENE’s Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and CENTOGENE’s specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





Centogene N.V.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive loss

for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(in EUR k)

For the three months ended March 31 Note 2022

2021* Revenue 4, 5 10,327 9,981 Cost of sales 6,450 6,208 Gross profit 3,877 3,773 Research and development expenses 4,614 4,335 General administrative expenses 7,906 11,596 Selling expenses 2,394 1,949 Impairment of financial assets 8 154 95 Other operating income 6.1 733 366 Other operating expenses 6.2 1 34 Operating loss (10,459 ) (13,870 ) Changes in fair value of warrants 11.2 238 — Interest and similar income 1 — Interest and similar expense 859 259 Financial costs, net (620 ) (259 ) Loss before taxes from continuing operations (11,079 ) (14,129 ) Income tax expenses 4 — Loss for the period from continuing operations (11,083 ) (14,129 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 7 4,601 9,240 Loss for the period (6,482 ) (4,889 ) Other comprehensive income, all attributable to equity holders of the parent 94 121 Total comprehensive loss (6,388 ) (4,768 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (6,415 ) (4,803 ) Non‑controlling interests from continuing operations — — Non‑controlling interests from discontinued operations 27 35 (6,388 ) (4,768 ) Net loss per share - Basic and diluted from (in EUR) Continuing operations (0.48 ) (0.63 ) Loss attributable to parent (0.28 ) (0.22 )

*The comparative numbers have been re-presented as a result of the discontinued operations. Refer to Note 7- Discontinued Operations.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





Centogene N.V.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position

as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in EUR k)

Assets Note Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Revised Non‑current assets Intangible assets 8,183 9,194 Property, plant and equipment* 2.2 7,674 9,464 Right-of-use assets 17,972 18,904 Other assets 8 2,972 2,972 36,801 40,534 Current assets Inventories 2,067 3,869 Trade receivables and contract assets 8 21,125 24,337 Other assets 8 5,443 5,453 Cash and cash equivalents 9 42,666 17,818 71,301 51,477 108,102 92,011





Equity and liabilities Note Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Revised Equity Issued capital 10 3,250 2,708 Capital reserve 10 143,456 133,897 Retained earnings and other reserves (114,120 ) (107,705 ) Non‑controlling interests 220 193 32,806 29,093 Non‑current liabilities Non‑current loans 11,1 21,890 — Lease liabilities* 11,1 14,540 15,394 Deferred tax liabilities 59 79 Government grants 11,2 7,506 8,028 Warrants liability 11,2 2,603 — 46,598 23,501 Current liabilities Government grants 11,2 1,517 1,368 Current loans 11,1 3,574 3,815 Lease liabilities* 2.2, 11.1 2,953 3,330 Trade payables 11,2 5,897 11,252 Liabilities from income taxes 11,2 198 178 Other liabilities 11,2 14,559 19,474 28,698 39,417 108,102 92,011

*Property, plant and equipment and lease liabilities as of December 31, 2021 have been revised. Refer to Note 2.2 – Revision of selected assets and liabilities in the consolidated statement of financial position and selected income and expenses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





Centogene N.V.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(in EUR k)

For the three months ended March 31 Note 2022

2021* Operating activities Loss before taxes from continuing operations (11,079 ) (14,129 ) Income before taxes from discontinued operations 7 4,614 9,240 Loss before taxes (6,465 ) (4,889 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss to cash flow from operating activities Amortization and depreciation 5 3,808 3,286 Interest expense 859 259 Expected credit loss allowances on trade receivables and contract assets 8 146 95 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (527 ) — Share‑based payment (true up)/ expenses 12 (1,957 ) 2,042 Fair value adjustments of warrants (238 ) — Other non‑cash items (141 ) (184 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Inventories 1,802 2,083 Trade receivables and contract assets 8 3,066 500 Other assets 8 10 (941 ) Trade payables 11.2 (5,355 ) (6,638 ) Other liabilities 11.2 (4,908 ) 4,629 Thereof cash flow used in continuing operating activities (12,735 ) (8,720 ) Thereof cash flow from discontinued operating activities 7 2,835 8,962 Net cash flow (used in)/ from operating activities (9,900 ) 242 Investing activities Cash paid for investments in intangible assets 5 (44 ) (1,326 ) Cash paid for investments in property, plant and equipment (79 ) (1,970 ) Cash received for disposal of property, plant and equipment 575 — Thereof cash flow from continuing investing activities (123 ) (1,526 ) Thereof cash flow from discontinued investing activities 7 575 (1,770 ) Cash flow from/ (used in) investing activities 452 (3,296 ) Financing activities Cash received from issuance of shares 10 12,058 — Cash received from issuance of warrants 2,833 — Cash received from loans 11.1 21,695 1,587 Cash repayments of loans 11.1 (200 ) (185 ) Cash repayments of lease liabilities 11.1 (1,231 ) (1,222 ) Interest paid (859 ) (61 ) Thereof net cash flow from continuing financing activities 34,705 394 Thereof net cash flow used in discontinued financing activities (409 ) (275 ) Net cash flow from financing activities 34,296 119 Changes in cash and cash equivalents 24,848 (2,935 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 17,818 48,156 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 42,666 45,221

*The comparative numbers have been re-presented as a result of the discontinued operations. Refer to Note 7- Discontinued Operations.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





Reconciliation of segment Adjusted EBITDA to Group loss before taxes from continuing operations

For the three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Reported segment Adjusted EBITDA 1,911 2,551 Corporate expenses (11,964 ) (12,020 ) (10,053 ) (9,469 ) Share-based payment (true-up)/ expenses (Note 12) 1,957 (2,042 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,363 ) (2,359 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (10,459 ) (13,870 ) Financial costs, net (620 ) (259 ) Loss before taxes from continuing operations for the three months ended March 31 (11,079 ) (14,129 )

