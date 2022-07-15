New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silver Mining Market by Reserves and Production, Assets and Projects, Demand Drivers, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06292926/?utm_source=GNW

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global silver industry. It further profiles major silver producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global silver production, after four consecutive declines, recovered by 5.3% to 884.5 million ounces (moz) in 2021, linked to post-pandemic recoveries as most mines were able to operate at full capacity throughout that year. Output from Peru (+21.5%) and Mexico (+9.2%) were significant contributors to the overall growth. In addition, 38.7% growth was observed from Bolivia, while there were major declines in production in Chile (-13.1%), Russia (-8.6%), and Kazakhstan (-5%). Overall, anticipating slight impacts to the global supply chain due to the Russia-Ukraine war, global silver mine production is expected to grow by just 1.6% to 898.9moz in 2022, versus a previous expectation of 3.6% growth. Global silver mine production over the forecast period (2022-2026) is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% to reach 945.8moz in 2026. Growth will be supported by increased output from Mexico, China and Peru.



