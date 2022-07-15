Varicose Veins Treatment Market Size Worth USD 410.4 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR – Varicose Veins Treatment Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market finds that increasing investment by various market players to provide innovative and cost-efficient products is expected to fuel the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market during the forecast period. In addition, the growing need for minimally invasive treatment, the rise in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of obese populations are accelerating the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market in the years to come. The Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 410.4 Million in 2028.



The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 281.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Varicose Veins Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping), by Product (Ablation Devices, Radio-Frequency Ablation Devices, Laser Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Product), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Varicose Veins Treatment market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% during the forecast period.

The Varicose Veins Treatment market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 281.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 410.4 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Varicose Veins Treatment market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Technological Advancements in these Treatment Devices Drive the Market

The global market is likely to be driven by continuous advancements in varicose veins treatment devices and an increase in the incidence of varicose veins illness. The use of a compression device to treat varicose veins has grown in popularity because it improves blood circulation by applying mild pressure. In addition, various advantages of Laser treatment, such as painless 30 minutes procedure, minimal risk of reoccurrence, minimum invasion, quick recovery, etc., are predicted to help the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market over the projection year. According to an article released by the Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute, the prevalence of lower limb varicose veins varies between 10% and 30% globally. Furthermore, in the forecasted period, technical improvements and modernization in healthcare devices increased research and development efforts in the healthcare sector. Increased growth in emerging regions will generate lucrative growth opportunities for the Varicose Veins Treatment Market shortly.

Restraint:

High Cost and Associated Hazards Hampers the Market Expansion

The market is predicted to increase steadily during the forecast period, thanks to technological advancements and an increasing focus on improving the healthcare system. However, the industry is projected to be hampered by the high prices and hazards associated with vein surgery treatments. For example, the numbing fluid or local anaesthetic employed causes an allergic reaction, infection at or near the site of the incision, Long-term numbness near the treatment site may result in nerve damage, a lot of blood, visible scars, clots in the blood, damage to the vein or the tissues around it are various reasons that might affect the growth of the market. In addition, risk factors involved with treatment devices, as well as high procedural costs and an inconsistent reimbursement system, are some significant factors that hinder the Varicose Veins Treatment Market expansion and will pose a further barrier to the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market during the projection period.

Segmentation of the Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market:

Treatment Mode Endovenous Ablation Injection Sclerotherapy Surgical Ligation/Stripping

Product Ablation Devices Radio-Frequency Ablation Devices Laser Ablation Devices Venous Closure Product

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the effect of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long-Term Dynamics

5. Short-Term Dynamics

The Report on Varicose Veins Treatment Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Varicose Veins Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping), by Product (Ablation Devices, Radio-Frequency Ablation Devices, Laser Ablation Devices, Venous Closure Product), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market in 2021. The rising frequency of varicose vein cases, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increasing disorders, and an upward tendency in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles are anticipated to bolster the growth of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market during the forecast period in this region. For instance, more than 40 million people in the United States received varicose vein therapy in 2014. In addition, growing reimbursement policies in the United States are also expected to boost the Varicose Veins Treatment Market expansion during the forecast period in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Varicose Veins Treatment Market:

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Angio Dynamics Inc. (U.S.)

Biolitec AG (Austria)

Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany)

Energist Group (U.K.)

Eufoton S.R.L. (Italy)

Vascular Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Quanta System S.P.A. (Italy)

Sciton Inc. (U.S.)

Fotona D.O.O. (Slovenia)

BTG PLC (U.K.)

Merz Aesthetics (U.S.)

Recent Developments:

October 2020: Theraclion obtained the CE Mark for the second generation of SONOVEIN, a high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment solution for varicose veins.

February 2020: Biolitec AG launched the Biolitec Phlebology App on varicose veins for vascular surgeons, phlebologists, and dermatologists. This app facilitates the exchange of experiences on therapies with other people in the Physicians Forum.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market?

How will the Varicose Veins Treatment Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market?

What is the Varicose Veins Treatment market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Varicose Veins Treatment Market throughout the forecast period?

This market, titled “Varicose Veins Treatment Market” will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Treatment Mode



° Endovenous Ablation



° Injection Sclerotherapy



° Surgical Ligation/Stripping



• Product



° Ablation Devices



° Radio-Frequency Ablation Devices



° Laser Ablation Devices



° Venous Closure Product



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Medtronic PLC (Ireland)



• Angio Dynamics Inc. (U.S.)



• Biolitec AG (Austria)



• Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel)



• Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)



• Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany)



• Energist Group (U.K.)



• Eufoton S.R.L. (Italy)



• Vascular Solutions Inc. (U.S.)



• Quanta System S.P.A. (Italy)



• Sciton Inc. (U.S.)



• Fotona D.O.O. (Slovenia)



• BTG PLC (U.K.)



• Merz Aesthetics (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

