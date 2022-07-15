Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Endo Ventures Limited Enter Into Exclusive Distribution and Supply Agreements

ASHBURN, Va., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, has entered into the License and Distribution Agreement and the Supply Agreement with Endo Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of QRX003, Quoin’s lead product for Netherton Syndrome, on an exclusive basis in Canada.



Under the terms of the License and Distribution Agreement, Endo Ventures has the exclusive right, which was sublicensed to its affiliate, Paladin Labs Inc., to commercialize QRX003 in Canada, upon the receipt of the regulatory approvals. Under the Supply Agreement, Quoin is obligated to manufacture and supply the product to Endo Ventures.

Quoin CEO, Dr. Michael Myers, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Paladin for QRX003 and gaining the opportunity of benefiting from the company’s deep knowledge and experience of the Canadian market. Paladin is a highly respected provider of a large number of innovative brands that have a significant impact on the everyday health and wellbeing of millions of Canadians, and we believe they are the best partner for Quoin in this very important market.”

“By entering into this latest agreement, our eighth for QRX003, Quoin truly has established a global network of marketing partnerships for the product that will help support our mission of ensuring that every patient, everywhere, can have access to our products, once approved.”

Last month, Quoin announced it had secured an exclusive license and distribution agreement with WinHealth Investment (HK) Limited, covering greater China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Quoin now has eight license and distribution partnerships for QRX003 in 60 countries.

.About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

