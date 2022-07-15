SFLM Continues its Journey Toward an Emerging NFT Metaverse Technology

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods and Metaverse jewelry company, recently announced its plans to begin the process of preparing the company for uplisting and acquisitions. See the previous PR: SFLM Press Release 2022/07/08

As announced, the company has formed a committee to explore the possibility of proprietary and exceptional technologies to enhance its mission in the metaverse space. Now, the company begins rounds of talk with designers, technology experts, and even potential joint venture technology companies.

The company is seeking to explore:

Technologies that will enhance its core sales and bring it into the metaverse space;

Technologies will allow the company to file a patent or explore unique identifying technologies with something proprietary or exclusive to SFLMaven.

Technologies specific to NFTs and goods to explore better ways to sell and service our metaverse customers.

CEO Joseph Ladin said: "We are all in 100% for the Metaverse and NFTs. Therefore, we are using investment dollars for creating and or acquiring key technologies with this in mind. I hope to announce soon some of the key projects currently in talks”.

Look for additional press releases with more details in the coming weeks and months.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

