Stem cell therapy Market: Segmented: By Type ; By Technology ; By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

The stem cell is the source of all cells in the human body. It can replicate itself as well as heal and replace damaged tissues in the human body. Stem cell therapy is a relatively simple procedure that avoids the risks associated with invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, stem cell therapy uses cells derived from the patient’s own body, lowering the risk of immunological rejection. Stem cell therapy is also referred to as regenerative medicine or focal point therapy. Stem cell therapies are also used to treat a variety of chronic illnesses, such as cancer and blood disorders.



Market Highlights

The global Stem cell therapy market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 13.4% in 2031.



Rising stem cell research activities and increasing approvals of GMP-certified facilities to manufacture stem cells are driving the market growth. The growing demand for iPSCs as an alternative to ESCs, as well as the growing demand for cell and gene therapies, are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.



Global Stem cell therapy Market: Segments

Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on type, the global Stem cell therapy Market is fragmented into Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells, and Others. Because of their growing use in treating inflammatory illnesses, wounds, and traumas, adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells are expected to dominate the global market during the forecasted period. Furthermore, the numerous benefits of using adipose tissue-derived stem cells, such as the ease of harvesting stem cells using minimally invasive techniques, the simplicity of the isolation approach, and the higher quality and proliferation capacity of the stem cells, will drive the segment even further.



Cell Acquisition segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



The global Stem cell therapy market is classified based on category into Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, and Cryopreservation. Cell acquisition held the largest CAGR over the forecast period due to rising research studies involving cell harvesting.



Musculoskeletal Disorders segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Based on application, the global Stem cell therapy Market is fragmented into Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds and Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Others. Because of the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis, bone repair, and regeneration, the musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecasted period. Furthermore, several governments are heavily investing in the development of regenerative medicines. The medications created will aid in the treatment of a variety of heart diseases, blood disorders, vision loss, and diabetes.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use in oncology and regenerative medicine



The use of stem cells in regenerative medicine, particularly in dermatology, is expected to drive significant growth in the global Stem Cell Therapy Market during the forecasted period. Furthermore, rising oncology use, as a result of a large number of pipeline medicines in development for the treatment of tumors or malignancies, would propel the market forward. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has aided the growth of the stem cell treatment industry.



Increased investments in R&D and emphasis on personalized medicine



Increasing demand for biologics, technological advancement in stem cell therapeutics, and a growing emphasis on the development of personalized medicines are all factors driving growth. The growing emphasis on the treatment of neurological disorders contributes to market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of personalized medicines is fueling market growth. Researchers are developing new procurement methods that can be used to develop personalized medicines. Furthermore, companies are focusing on developing therapies to alleviate the various stressors associated with COVID-19, which is increasing demand.



Restraint

Ethical concerns and high costs associated with the market



High costs associated with the stem cell market and the lack of a well-defined framework are expected to hamper the market growth. Also, because stem cells are derived by destroying the human embryo, they raise several ethical concerns. Human embryos are regarded as potential life, and destroying them is considered unethical. Concerns about the use of embryonic stem cells in the development of stem cell therapy are limiting the global market growth.



Global Stem cell therapy Market: Key Players

Osiris

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Athersys, Inc.,

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

ReNeuron Group plc

Other Prominent Players



Global Stem cell therapy Market: Regions

The global Stem cell therapy market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The presence of key players engaged in developing stem cell therapies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive R&D, supportive reforms from healthcare organizations, and strong reimbursement policies all contribute to the North American region’s growth. Because of the increasing development of stem cell-based therapies, government initiatives for developing regenerative medicines, the establishment of several stem cell banks, and the expansion of clinical trials for regenerative medicines, the region is expected to grow.



The global Stem cell therapy market is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

The global Stem cell therapy Market report also contains an analysis on:



Stem cell therapy Market Segments:



By Type

Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Others

By Technology

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

Stem cell therapy Market Dynamics

Stem cell therapy Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Stem cell therapy Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute



Details

The market size value in 2021 USD 11.43 billion

The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 27.94 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2031

The base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Osiris, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Athersys, Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Fate Therapeutics, ReNeuron Group plc. and Other Prominent Players

