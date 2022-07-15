Legacy Education Alliance Announces Impact Investment Focus

CAPE CORAL, FL, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) has released a presentation highlighting its focus on impact investing, including a proposed investment in Monarch Health Inc.

Barry Kostiner, Chairman and CEO of Legacy Education, remarked, “Legacy Education is realizing an opportunity to provide its platform products and services to local communities in partnership with leading professional athletes in their desires to provide access to life skill and educational mentorship, products and services in their hometowns. This new and exciting model, still under development, is a departure from the Rich Dad, Poor Dad branding of Robert Kiyosaki and previously announced planned relationship with Cris Carter, which is no longer being pursued. We are intending to diversify Legacy Education’s platform with a wide variety of influencers, local leadership and pro athletes, and to expand Legacy’s national reach and active local community engagement. In addition to the focus on our affordable, accelerated degree completion business, we are aiming to provide resources to meet the different needs along each individual’s life journey, including career guidance, financial literacy education, entrepreneurship, real estate and investment training.”

Andrew McDonald, Vice President of Legacy, remarked “The national crises of addiction in America is destroying communities and affecting families of all backgrounds. Unfortunately, substance abuse detox programs typically have recidivism in excess of 90%. While detox is a critical, life-saving service, it needs to be wrapped with ongoing mentoring and educational services to reset the individual’s trajectory on an upward path. Legacy is pursuing an investment in Monarch Health’s detox business, and working to leverage our platform of products and services to go beyond detox towards long-term stability and success.

Monarch Health has assembled a world class operations and medical management team with industry leading expertise in substance abuse and addiction treatment. Their business plan leverages underutilized hospital beds to provide substance abuse detox services for Medicare, Medicaid and veteran patients. Partnering with hospitals to “Airbnb” their unused hospital beds, allows for the use of the hospital's infrastructure while avoiding the tremendous costs and responsibility of managing facilities and billing, thus enabling the opportunity to achieve substantial profits at a low price point. Legacy believes that this business strategy has explosive potential, where the detox industry has struggled to profitably meet the needs of minority and underserved communities, especially Medicare, Medicaid and veteran patients. Monarch Health has existing relationships with a very substantial network of underutilized regional and critical access hospitals located throughout the country. The investment in Monarch by Legacy Education is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, closing conditions, as well as Board approval from both companies.

Barry Kostiner added, “I am delighted to have Andrew join Legacy. He is an exceptional and inspiring entrepreneur that shares our vision of transforming Legacy Education. We are actively engaged in rebuilding our live events focused on real estate investments education and training, in addition to Legacy Degree.

The current universe of online students in America is approaching 3M and rapidly growing — if we assume we can meet a 5% market penetration, our revenue could exceed $1B / year, while still being one of the lowest cost paths to accredited degree completion, with an estimated 40% net margin that we believe far exceeds all of the EdTech unicorns.

We believe in building businesses that have a clear path to providing not only valuable services that positively impact society, but also profitability. The EdTech world is led by companies that we believe do not meet these criteria. We are committed to delivering value to our students, investors, employees and communities.”

