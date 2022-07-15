Official Partnership Between 10X Health System and NFL Alumni Health Allows Anyone to 'Get What the Pros Get'—Optimized Health & Wellness

MIAMI, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Health System—co-founded by business partners Grant Cardone, Brandon Dawson, Gary Brecka, and Sage Workinger—proudly announces a partnership with the prestigious NFL Alumni Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NFL Alumni Association. The partnership between the two aims to bring innovative healthcare solutions to the doorsteps of millions in a joint effort to provide access for anyone who wants to optimize their wellness and "get what the pros get".

"Our mission is to impact the lives of others through our advanced and innovative medical technology. The key to success and longevity is an optimal-performing body," says Co-Founder and CEO of 10X Health System, Brandon Dawson. "Partnering with the NFL Alumni Health will allow us to provide 10X health solutions to millions of families."

For years, the latest in health and wellness technology was only available to those who could financially take advantage. But now, with the help of the NFL Alumni Health, 10X Health System can achieve its mission of changing the way everyone can access state-of-the-art personalized precision wellness and health solutions.

"What we do here at 10X Health System is we treat the person, not their symptoms. We empower people to 10X their health and vitality so that they can live a better, more optimal life," says Gary Brecka, Co-Founder and Chief Human Biologist of 10X Health System. "To be able to provide that type of care and access to the rest of the world has always been a dream of mine."

Anyone can "get what the pros get"! As seen on Hulu's The Kardashians, they offer a white glove, "black card status" concierge approach to their services—with options to get in-home/office services done. They also have centers in Naples and Aventura, Florida! Feel free to visit their website to learn more about 10X Health System's mission to redefine wellness here: https://10xhealthsystem.com/

About the NFL Alumni Association: Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, the National Football League Alumni is the oldest, most well-known, and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and avid fans. A primary mission of NFL Alumni is "Caring for Our Own" as we inform, assist, and serve players in their post-NFL lives. NFL Alumni Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NFL Alumni, offering information resources, programs, services, and other offerings for the NFL Alumni members and the general public.

About 10X Health: Personalized precision wellness. 10X Health System aims to bring modern-day health solutions and opportunities to millions by providing them with optimal health and performance. It's not about the symptom, it's about the person and what they need. Their goal is to help people take control of their health and wellness by understanding their DNA.

Media Contact:

Wade Houston, President of 10X Health Centers

whouston@10xhealthsystem.com

(844) 977-2810

Related Images











Image 1: 10X Health System & NFL Alumni Health Partnership









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment