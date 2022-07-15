Free Streaming Service Crackle Announces New Originals, Exclusives, for August Including the Crackle Original In the Vault Season Two and Exclusive Series A Life in 10 Pictures Episode #3-Elizabeth Taylor

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming services, today announced the upcoming content releases planned for August.

The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 85 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com , with previously announced plans to expand to over 110 touch points.

New Crackle AVOD Originals in August

In The Vault Season Two (August 18th)

Crackle AVOD Original Series

Things at Woodlawn College get stranger and stranger with the discovery of student Liv Steele’s killer. Will this secret be kept as residents of The Vault head into their sophomore year? And what does that bloody secret have to do with the kidnapped hooded figure languishing in the basement? Season two of Crackle’s sexy suspense series In the Vault brings new mysteries, new twists, and new thrills to Woodlawn College with Audrey Whitby and Timothy Granaderos.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in August

Life in 10 Pictures - Elizabeth Taylor (August 1st)

Crackle AVOD Exclusive Series

Elizabeth Taylor was and remains one of the most recognizable actresses of all time. From a young age, her talent and beauty were known across the globe with both her triumphs and troubles capturing headlines. But could just a handful of photos uncover new truths about someone we think we already know? This episode throws a unique lens onto an extraordinary life, focusing on ten defining pictures, from iconic images to private snapshots. Their secrets are revealed by those who were there and those who knew Elizabeth Taylor best.

New BBC Titles in August

In addition to giving our audience exclusive access to four seasons of the hit, award-winning series Sherlock, we are also going to be offering new series from the BBC library every month! Here are just a few of the amazing shows you will now be able to watch for FREE on Crackle!

Between The Lines Season One

Television Series

High-flying police detective Tony Clark’s (Neil Pearson) career takes a sudden turn in an unwelcome direction when the Complaints Investigation Bureau at Scotland Yard enlists his help to root out serious corruption at his police station.

Merseybeat

Limited Series

Superintendent Susan Blake (Haydn Gwynne) leads a team of dedicated officers struggling to maintain their humor and compassion while dealing with the everyday challenges of life. A woman at the top of a male-dominated profession, Susan has worked her way up through the ranks but must continue to prove herself to stay there. Susan’s right-hand man is Inspector Jim Oulton (John McArdle), an experienced officer who can deal with any crisis at work.

Messiah

Television series

A serial killer embarks on a biblical murder spree in this psychological crime drama with Ken Stott and Frances Grey.

Resnick: Rough Treatment

Feature Film

The streets of Nottingham may be paved with crime, but fortunately for its citizens, Detective Inspector Resnick is more than a match for any criminal with Paul Bazely and Sean Connolly.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in August

Totally 80’s

Big hair, shoulder pads, the rise of MTV and New Wave, who doesn’t miss the 80s? Tune in with the Crackle crew to watch movies like Sing (Lorraine Bracco, Patti LaBelle), Perfect (John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis), Meatballs Part II (John Mengatti, Richard Mulligan) and Vibes (Jeff Goldblum, Steve Buscemi).

Legendary Stories

Stories passed on through history come to life in The Odyssey (Armand Assante, Vanessa Williams), Tin Man (Zooey Deschanel, Neal McDonough), Merlin (Colin Morgan, Katie McGrath) and Jason and the Argonauts (Todd Armstrong, Honor Blackman).

Dynamic Duos

Good things always coming in pairs which is why your friends from Crackle have gathered such buddy-tastic titles as the original series Starsky & Hutch (Paul Michael Glaser, David Soul), Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman), The Outcasts (Otis Young, Don Murray) and Hardcastle and McCormick (Daniel Hugh Kelly, Brian Keith), and they will show you twice the action!

New to Crackle Spotlight in August

Priest

Feature Film

In a post-apocalyptic world, a savage war between man and vampire raged for centuries. A warrior priest (Paul Bettany) receives word of fresh attacks but now it`s personal, his niece (Lily Collins) has been kidnapped by a new hive of merciless vampires. To save her, he must break his vow of peace and hunt down the hive before it's too late. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel and packed with bloodthirsty action, this full throttle crusade takes you on the hunt for a deadly new breed of killer.

A Soldier's Story

Feature Film

As WWII draws to a close, Captain Davenport (Howard E. Rollins, Jr.) is assigned to Fort Neal, Louisiana, an all-black army post, to investigate the brutal murder of Sergeant Waters (Adolph Caesar). As the investigation unfolds, it reveals a disturbing glimpse into the victim's character, which proves to be as important an insight into the mystery as the identity of the killer. Through interviews with Waters’ men, Davenport learns that the victim was malicious and confused and dutifully served the white world while maintaining an attitude of unrelenting contempt for his own black roots. Was the murder a typical act of extreme white bigotry? Or could the killer have been a black soldier pushed beyond the limit by Waters' racially motivated abuses? A Soldier’s Story transcends race to present a universal tale of the value of dignity over humiliation, of tolerance over prejudice.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Feature Film

From Academy Award®-nominated director Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules) comes Hachi: A Dog’s Tale, a film based on one of the most treasured and heartwarming true stories ever told. Golden Globe winner Richard Gere stars as Professor Parker Wilson, a distinguished scholar who discovers a lost Akita puppy on his way home from work. Despite initial objections from Wilson’s wife, Cate (Academy Award® nominee Joan Allen), Hachi endears himself into the Wilson family and grows to be Parker's loyal companion. As their bond grows deeper, a beautiful relationship unfolds embodying the true spirit of family and loyalty, while inspiring the hearts of an entire town.

Something Like a Business

Feature Film

An aspiring pimp (Kevin Hart) struggles to make a mint after inheriting his late uncle’s escort service and discovering that competition on the streets is fierce.

Heavy Metal

Feature Film

Based on the fantastical illustrated magazine Heavy Metal, producer Ivan Reitman enlists the help of some of Hollywood’s animation masters to create the otherworldly tale of a glowing green orb from outer space that spreads destruction throughout the galaxy. Only when encountered by its one true enemy, to whom it is inexplicably drawn, will goodness prevail throughout the universe. Richly and lavishly drawn, the vignettes of the orb’s dark victories include the character voices of John Candy, Harold Ramis and a pounding soundtrack by Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Devo, Donald Fagen, Don Felder, Grand Funk Railroad, Sammy Hagar, Journey, Nazareth, Stevie Nicks, Riggs, and Trust. Highly imaginative and full of surprising special effects, Heavy Metal set the standard for the alternative contemporary animation. An intoxicating experience not to be missed!

Hawkeye

Television Series

The further adventures based on characters created by James Fennimore Cooper. Hawkeye the woodsman (Lee Horsley) meets a brave English woman (Lynda Carter) trying to free her husband from the French. Set during the French and Indian War in the Hudson Valley.

Spides

Television Series

After a young woman, Nora Berger (Rosabell Lorenti Sellers, Game of Thrones), wakes from a mysterious coma, she begins to unravel a terrifying conspiracy connected to a new party drug. As strange occurrences escalate across Berlin, a non-human enemy emerges that threatens the entire globe. But the more Nora uncovers, the more of her own dark secrets are revealed, as is her connection to the invasion she is fighting. Also stars Falk Hentschel (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Florence Kasumba (Black Panther), Désirée Nosbusch (Bad Banks) and Damian Hardung (In the Name of the Rose).

Wes Craven’s Summer of Fear

Feature Film

A teenage girl's life is turned upside down after her cousin moves into her house, and as time goes by, she begins to suspect that she may be a practitioner of witchcraft, with Linda Blair and Jeremy Slate.

Additional New Movies in August

16 Sunrises (premiering August 11th)

2nd Date Sex (premiering August 11th)

22 Chaser (premiering August 11th)

Autonomy (premiering August 11th)

Because We Are (premiering August 18th)

Caffeine & Gasoline: The Evolution of the American Rocker (premiering August 18th)

Chippendales: Off the Cuff (premiering August 18th)

Circle (premiering August 4th)

Crazy About Tiffany's (premiering August 18th)

Dog Valley (premiering August 18th)

Eddy's Kingdom (premiering August 18th)

Elian (premiering August 18th)

Escape From Extinction (premiering August 18th)

Happy Yummy Chicken (premiering August 4th)

It Started as a Joke (premiering August 18th)

Just One Drop (premiering August 18th)

Line of Descent (premiering August 11th)

Literary Ink (premiering August 18th)

Lost Transmissions (premiering August 11th)

Love, Oran (premiering August 4th)

Machine (premiering August 18th)

Magic Max (premiering August 11th)

makeSHIFT (premiering August 18th)

Meltdown (premiering August 18th)

Mustang Saviors (premiering August 18th)

Ocean of Obstacles (premiering August 18th)

Open Hearts (premiering August 4th)

Rage (premiering August 4th)

Respite (premiering August 4th)

River (premiering August 11th)

Sanitatum (premiering August 11th)

Say Your Prayers (premiering August 4th)

Shark Gordan (premiering August 4th)

Spiked (premiering August 11th)

Steel Song (premiering August 4th)

Take Me to Tarzana (premiering August 11th)

The End of Meat (premiering August 18th)

The Gateway Bug (premiering August 18th)

The Great Flip-Off (premiering August 18th)

The Instrumental Chemist (premiering August 4th)

The Insufferable Groo (premiering August 18th)

The Judge - Character, Cases, Courage (premiering August 4th)

The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke (premiering August 11th)

The Wrong Todd (premiering August 11th)

Tribes on the Edge (premiering August 4th)

When Icarus Fell (premiering August 4th)

White Demise (premiering August 4th)

Wolfman's Got Nards (premiering August 4th)

Additional New TV Shows in August

999 Critical Condition Season 1 (premiering August 4th)

999 Critical Condition Season 2 (premiering August 4th)

Case Closed Season 2 (premiering August 18th)

Case Closed Season 3 (premiering August 18th)

Cat’s Eye Season 1 (premiering August 4th)

Cat’s Eye Season 2 (premiering August 18th)

Formula Off-Road Season 1 (premiering August 11th)

Formula Off-Road Season 2 (premiering August 11th)

Go Nagai's The Devil Lady (English Dub) Season 1 (premiering August 11th)

Headhunters Season 1 (premiering August 18th)

Here's Lucy Season 1 (premiering August 1st)

Hustling America Season 1 (premiering August 18th)

Lupin the 3rd: Part 2 Season 2 (premiering August 11th)

Lupin the 3rd: Part 2 Season 3 (premiering August 11th)

Manhunt: Catch Me If You Can Season 1 (premiering August 18th)

Shin Tetsujin 28 Season 1 (premiering August 25th)

The Doris Day Show Season 1 (premiering August 11th)

The Donna Reed Show Season 1 (premiering August 11th)

Virtua Fighter (English Dub) Season 1 (premiering August 25th)

Yowamushi Pedal Season 1 (premiering August 4th)

Z/X: Ignition Season 1 (premiering August 4th)

