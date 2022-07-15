New Data Shows Teladoc Health’s Integrated Chronic Care Solutions Deliver Improved Health Outcomes

PURCHASE, NY, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today released new findings showing that managing multiple chronic conditions with a single, integrated approach leads to better control of A1c, systolic blood pressure and weight better than any diabetes, hypertension or weight control program alone. These clinically significant health outcomes were accompanied by better consumer engagement as Livongo by Teladoc Health members reported higher satisfaction and net promoter scores (NPS). These results position Teladoc Health to move further into value-based care with “full fees at risk” outcomes-based performance guarantees.



According to the CDC, more than 40% of adults in the U.S. have two or more chronic conditions, making Teladoc Health’s findings relevant for millions of Americans. Today’s new research highlights include:

People with both diabetes and elevated blood pressure who used the company’s chronic care integrated program saw sustained clinically significant blood pressure reduction after only four weeks and experienced further improvements after using the program for twelve weeks. They were also better able to lower their HbA1c, a clinical metric that reflects blood glucose control.

When mental health services were integrated into chronic care management, members saw an average 0.5% additional A1c reduction, 9.6mmHG additional reduction in systolic blood pressure, and 1.8% additional weight loss.

Teladoc Health’s whole-person approach to chronic condition management provides meaningful support to those facing multiple health challenges and improves clinical outcomes that lowers the overall total cost of care. One software services client saw lasting positive behavior change that helped people better manage their health. Clients deploying multiple programs are observing a 2x return on investment.

saw lasting positive behavior change that helped people better manage their health. Clients deploying multiple programs are observing a 2x return on investment. Members who utilize multiple chronic condition management programs through a single, streamlined experience are the most satisfied and the most engaged. Program data shows that members enrolled in multiple chronic condition programs check their health measures three times more than those enrolled in just one program alone. Additionally, these members demonstrated 11% higher engagement and reported 10% higher satisfaction as measured by net promoter score (NPS).

“When members have access to a single and seamless high-quality solution for their chronic, physical, and mental health needs, they achieve better results across the board,” said Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, Teladoc Health chief medical officer. “Offering personalized, comprehensive and easy-to-use tools and support can help people achieve better health outcomes and reduce the costs associated with these conditions and related complications over the long term.”

Reflecting its commitment to deliver clinical outcomes and help members meet their health goals, Teladoc Health provides performance guarantees that place full program fees at risk for improvements in key hypertension, diabetes, and weight management measures.

