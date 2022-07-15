Borqs’s Subsidiary Holu Hou Energy Signed an Agreement for $20 Million to Bring Renewable Energy to Key Hawaiian Cultural and Sporting Facility

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that its majority owned solar energy storage systems subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), has signed agreement with Honokea Villages to deliver a major renewable energy generation and storage system to Honokea’s planned ecological sports training and Hawaiian Cultural facility in their “ahupua’a”, or local community. The development will have Olympic calibre training facilities for surfing, sport climbing, kayaking, beach volleyball, and more, and will serve as tool to celebrate athletics in Hawaii.



The renewable energy system will feature over 3 MW of PV generation and over 4 MWh of energy storage, enough to power 100% of the operations of the facility, and will be financed under a 20-year power purchase agreement, or PPA. The system provided by HHE will begin construction in 2023 and its value is estimated at nearly $20M. This project is included in the $49.8 million of Q2 2022 signed contracts announced earlier this month.

Honokea Villages was co-founded by Brian Keaulana in 2011 to address the need for Hawaiian Surf Culture to be incorporated into, what was at the time, the fledgling surf park industry. Now 11 years later there are 100+ surf parks being planned around the world with names like Kelly Slater and in places as foreign as Switzerland. “Honokea aims to ensure Hawaiian Culture is incorporated into every aspect of the planning of the family destination: excellence in sports, sustainability, arts and culture. It’s a place for the whole family that’s truly designed to benefit our community in as many ways as possible especially on our side of the island,” says Keaulana.

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products, and is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots. The Company acquired controlling shares of the solar energy storage system entity, Holu Hou Energy LLC, in October 2021.

About Holu Hou Energy, LLC

Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Single-Family Residential, Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential and Commercial building markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Shanghai, HHE engineers proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough “HHE Energy Share” technology that is key to development of the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. HHE is a vital partner for investors and asset owners that are seeking ESG solutions. For more information, visit www.holuhou.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

