LPL Financial Hires Bill Sappington as Executive Vice President, Banking and Lending Solutions

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Bill Sappington joined the firm as executive vice president, Banking and Lending Solutions. Sappington will lead the firm’s banking and lending solutions, developing and executing a strategy to deliver an industry-leading offering to LPL's advisors and clients. He will report to Kabir Sethi, LPL managing director and Chief Product Officer.



“Bill is a creative global banking leader with a demonstrated ability to grow revenues while maintaining a strategic focus on client solutions, product innovation, and enhanced client service models,” Sethi said. “Bill’s deep expertise in building global banking businesses and wealth management will help LPL deliver near-term value and a long-term vision to growing LPL’s banking and lending business. We welcome him to the team.”

Sappington has more than 30 years of experience and most recently served as the head of wealth management and private banking for City National Bank. Prior to that, Sappington was the head of private banking for BNY Mellon. During his time at BNY Mellon, he introduced banking and lending capabilities to the independent advisors of Pershing Advisor Solutions and Pershing LLC, and built a centralized service model, the Private Banking Concierges Group.

Sappington also led the development of the Merrill Lynch Loan Management Account (LMA), which was the first fully integrated digital lending solution in the industry.

“I’m excited to join LPL at this crucial time and lead the firm’s efforts to build a new Banking and Lending platform,” Sappington said. “The firm has proven its ability to innovate in its advisor offerings to deliver sophisticated solutions. Working synergistically with LPL’s technology and strategy teams will enable us to create a banking and lending offering that will help advisors and their clients to benefit from full scale solutions.”

