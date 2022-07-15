With Zapbuild, Sportsharing-Network Makes Sports Travel Easy

DALLAS, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when a professional cyclist experiences some pain points as a traveling athlete? Does he give up his passion for athletic traveling or does he devise a solution? When faced with the challenges of missing the right equipment or having no access to the local community, or lacking knowledge about the best routes, Mario Vogt founded Sportsharing-Network, and with technical support from Zapbuild, began his entrepreneurial journey.

Mario Vogt was a professional cyclist for many years and experienced some pain points as a traveling athlete. He then purchased a house in Spain and equipped it with everything cyclists need and rented it out to them. It was very successful but not scalable. This insight led to the idea of a platform for sport-friendly accommodations. And so Sportsharing-Network was born to make it easy and seamless to go on a cycling vacation. The platform covers clients in all aspects of it. Mario was able to do this with the support of his technical partner Zapbuild.

"Zapbuild executed the building of the website perfectly and in a timely manner which is of course crucial for the success of such a platform. Their expertise in developing web applications and a strong understanding of the sports community and its challenges have resulted in creating an impressive user experience. We have high hopes from their team going forward too. At the moment, first users have already registered and also some accommodations and training groups have been uploaded already."

Sumeet Soni, the CEO of Zapbuild, and a sports and fitness enthusiast himself believes sports startups have a great future owing to the subject being a part of people's passion. "Health, wellness, and sports have taken center-stage in everyone's life. Simply because the world has realized a good life cannot happen without good health. Since sports appeal to a person's self-realization goals and enthusiasm, we designed the Sportsharing-Network platform keeping these aspects in mind. Our team did intense brainstorming along with Mario to understand the platform's niche characteristics and its users' preferences while developing it."

The future would see Sportsharing-Network become the preferred and leading platform and marketplace for everything related to sports including accommodation, connections with locals, rental equipment, schooling, registration to events, etc. Furthermore in many kinds of sports, not just cycling as it stands now. Mario elaborated on this:

"The biggest challenge ahead is to gain the attention of users to participate in the platform. Right now we face a simple chicken and egg problem. It will only become interesting for users to sign up if there are enough offerings but on the other hand, homeowners will only register their accommodations if they feel that they reach more potential clients in doing so. The aim is to overcome this issue by providing a lot of value in sharing local training groups."

The ease of being on this platform is another pull. People having a spare room in their home or perhaps having an entire place can easily become a host with Sportsharing-Network. Some hosts, who are athletes themselves, also love sharing their extra sports equipment with others who have the same passion. Indeed, this seems to be an interesting platform for cycling enthusiasts. Sports enthusiasts or athletic travelers who own a sport-friendly accommodation may connect with Mario directly at sportsharingou@gmail.com and share their feedback and views to help make Sportsharing-network better and stronger for athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

