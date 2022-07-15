FirstNet, Built With AT&T, Teams With First H.E.L.P. to Support Public Safety Professionals Around the Country With #MissionReadyRetreats

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First H.E.L.P. and FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, have teamed up to provide first responders in communities throughout America with a world-class mental health resource through First H.E.L.P.'s week long #MissionReadyRetreats.

Each #MissionReadyRetreats provides up to 15 First Responders from across the nation the opportunity to come together for a seven-day resilience-building retreat. The program emphasizes what First H.E.L.P. calls the 3Ps of Responder Readiness: Performance, Persistence, and Prevention. Thanks to FirstNet - Built with AT&T, First Responders can participate in this incredible opportunity at absolutely no cost to the agency or the individual.

Using individual mindfulness practices, facilitated discussions, and group activities, the retreat provides more than 48 hours of structured learning and development events. #ResponderReadiness explores how stress impacts their lives, how to build resilience, and how to communicate more effectively at work and home. During Alternative Stress Learning, the group participates in an activity such as leatherworking or woodworking to explore a healthy stress coping practice. Mindfulness practices, journaling, healthy meals, and fireside conversations round out the curriculum. Participants also practice healthy rest and sleep habits. They detach from the digital world and immerse themselves into a healthy environment.

"Our nation's first responders work tirelessly, selflessly serving their communities. That day-to-day grind takes a toll on their physical, emotional, and mental well-being," says Robert Winner, First H.E.L.P.'s Retreat Director. He goes on to say, "We have designed this retreat in a way that combines research-based instruction on developing resilience and healthy living with an opportunity to recharge and reset in a peer-based environment. When participants leave the retreat and return to their Agencies, they will be 'Mission Ready!'"

The organization conducted their first #MissionReadinessRetreats in May and has two more scheduled for 2022. #MRREast: Charles Town, WV, July 21-27 and #MRRWest: Cle Elum, WA, October 23-28. Interested? Register on First H.E.L.P.'s website: 1sthelp.org/mission-ready-retreats/

AT&T is working to ease the burden for communities by providing high-quality training to first responders at no cost. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government.

This training is open to all federal, state and local First Responders across the nation; priority will go to smaller communities.

For more information email contact@1sthelp.org ATTN: Rob Winner.

Related Images











Image 1: #MRR final evening of a recent retreat in Texas





#MRR Participants on the final evening of a recent retreat in Texas









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment