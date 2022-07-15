CareCloud Selected by Bedrock Management Services Organization to Achieve Greater Workflow Efficiency for Home Healthcare Services

Bedrock will utilize CareCloud Remote to streamline its exercise physiology program for seniors and chronic care patients from the comfort of home

SOMERSET, N.J., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it has been selected by Bedrock Management Services Organization (MSO) to implement CareCloud Remote, a digital health solution for home healthcare practice groups. Bedrock MSO provides comprehensive support for seniors and those with chronic health needs from 33 locations across seven states. They will use CareCloud Remote to support their exercise physiology program to provide patients with flexible, personalized, care at home.

For many seniors and those with chronic care needs, the ability to receive care from home is important for continuity of care, improving fitness, and maintaining good health. For providers of these services, CareCloud Remote is a solution that can be leveraged in home healthcare settings to help manage operations, streamline patient scheduling, and get ahead on referrals. Bedrock MSO will use CareCloud Remote to further streamline its home healthcare services in specific areas of revenue cycle management, referral management and credentialing, patient communications, tracking and scheduling, and patient feedback routing.

“Seniors and patients with chronic care needs can’t always come to the doctor’s office, due to inconvenience, lack of transportation or scheduling conflicts. For at-home rehab to be successful, providers need access to digital tools that can seamlessly manage referrals, schedule patients instantly, and achieve data transparency throughout the process,” said Karl Johnson, President, CareCloud FORCE. “As an existing CareCloud client, Bedrock MSO turned to us to bridge the digital gap between in-clinic services and home healthcare services for its exercise physiology patients. CareCloud Remote will allow them to manage patient care from a more holistic standpoint.”

“We have been very happy with the results we’ve achieved to date in utilizing CareCloud to support patient care. It was an easy decision to extend the use of their digital offerings to help our senior and chronic care patients get the same level of care at home,” said Gloria Berwick, VP of Operations, Bedrock MSO.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Gene Mannheimer

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com