New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Information Management System Market: Market Segments: By Component ; By Product ; By End-User ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191746/?utm_source=GNW

Key features include support for data monitoring, versatile architecture, and interfaces for data sharing that completely support its use in controlled environments. The characteristics and uses of a LIMS have developed from basic sample control to an enterprise resource planning method that handles various aspects of laboratory computer science.



Market Highlights

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.8% in 2030.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market to surpass USD 2.4 billion by 2030 from USD 850 Million in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. The demand for laboratory information management systems is due to a rising emphasis on improving laboratory performance. The increasing demand for technology in biobanks and biorepositories has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. Technological progress in the production of software has also improved the market. Moreover, the market has been fueled by growing investments in R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries.



Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Segments

Services segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is segmented by Component into Software and Services. The services-based segment led the market in 2019 by accounting for XX.X% of the market share in Laboratory Information Management System owing to the increasing need for LIMS implementation, integration, maintenance, validation, and support. Additionally, the segment is also expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast era thus retaining its dominance in the LIMS market over the coming years. Besides, the growing demand for outsourcing solutions for LIMS is also complementing the segment’s growth. Due to progress in software systems from SaaS to more advanced PaaS, CaaS, and community networks, the software segment is likely to show steady growth during the same time.



High Voltage segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is segmented by product as cloud-based, web-hosted, and on-premise. The cloud-based product segment held accounted for the largest share in the market in terms of revenue in 2019. With the cloud-based setup, data can be accessed from multiple sites, multiple platforms, and multiple branches and these are the primary factors supporting the supremacy of the segment over the forecast horizon. Besides, some other factors contributing to the growth of the segment are reduced IT manpower, cost-effective data storage, and easy deployability. Besides, it is projected that cloud-based laboratory information management systems would report the highest CAGR during the same period.



Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in LIMS Offerings

Growth of emerging technologies and rapid developments in healthcare information technology (IT) helps businesses pursuing healthcare information technology to unlock their potential. The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) has become an important instrument for moving data away from the office and into the workplace, processing, making decisions, measuring, updating, and releasing the operation. To preserve accuracy and robust functionality related to bio research, in vitro ADME studies, and discovery R&D and QA/QC R&D, laboratories have implemented advanced technologies.



Rising Demand for Biobanking

Factors responsible for the growth of the market for the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) include the demand for bio-banking, a growing emphasis on laboratory improvisation, and technical developments in LIMS offerings. Owing to the number of life-threatening diseases, there has been an explosive increase in the number of samples produced for research and analysis purposes. In the context of clinical trials, cohort projects, different biological studies, genomic studies, and specific protocols, the LIMS helps biobanks to manage and monitor the samples produced. Furthermore, the LIMS also plays a key role in advancing the results with the supply of biospecimens concerned to end-users, such as hospitals and clinics.



Restrain

Rising Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Shortage of trained professionals to handle advanced technologies is a major bottleneck for the global LIMS industry, including key restrictions. Such a management framework, however, requires high installation costs and maintenance costs and thus serves as a major market constraint. The lack of integration requirements may also affect the growth of the market.



Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Key Players

Abbott Laboratories



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, and SWOT Analysis.



LabVantage

LabWare

McKesson Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LabLynx

Computing Solutions

Labworks LLC

Siemens Healthineers AG

Dassault Systemes



Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market: Regions

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market in North America held the largest market share of 44.7% in the year 2019 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future owing to supportive policies facilitating laboratory automation adoption such as EHR programs. Moreover, the presence of advanced infrastructure, surging demand for genomic studies, and growing government funding are augmenting the regional sector. Due to the growing number of LIMS providing CROs in this area, the demand for laboratory information management systems in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as LabWare (US), LabVantage Solutions (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) hold a substantial market share in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market. Other players analyzed in this report are Abbott Informatics (US), LabLynx (US), Autoscribe Informatics (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Computing Solutions (US), GenoLogics (Canada), LAB WORKS (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Siemens (Germany), Accelerated Technology Laboratories (US), ApolloLIMS (US), Ovation (US), Novatek International (Canada), CloudLIMS (US), Eusoft (Italy), Horizon LIMS (US), and Premium (US) among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). For Instance, In February 2020, LabVantage announced the addition of a fully integrated scientific data management system to its LIMS Platform.



Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market report also contains analysis on:



Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Segments:



By Component:

Software

Services

By Product:

On-Premise

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

By End-User:

Life Sciences

CROs

Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage and Agriculture Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Others

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Dynamics

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

FAQs on Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market

Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?

Who are the key players in the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market?

What could be the challenging factors in the growth of the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market?

What are the growth drivers for the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191746/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________