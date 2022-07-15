STEMTECH CORPORATION ELEVATES NETWORK MARKETING HALL OF FAMER IZZY MATOS TO FOUNDING INDEPENDENT BUSINESS PARTNER

MIRAMAR, FL, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, announced today that the Company appointed Network Marketing Hall of Famer Izzy Matos to Founding Independent Business Partner.



“Izzy started Stemtech by putting together the original compensation plan even before the company was officially founded in 2005,” said Charles S. Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Stemtech. “He was responsible for developing a personal organization of over 70,000 of the over 200,000 of our IBP’s and customers. In addition, Izzy traveled the globe at the request of Stemtech, opening our Markets and training countless distributors across the world: Out of over 55 million world-wide network marketers, Izzy is one of the 150 inducted into the Network Marketing Hall of Fame. He was also listed among the highest income earners in network marketing. He is 100% committed to the growth and success of Stemtech.”

“Of all the accolades and accomplishments in my career, none has impacted me as much as being elevated to Founding IBP status,” said Izzy Matos. “Having been here from the company’s inception has afforded me opportunities to meet and help countless people around the globe achieve so many dreams. Now, in this new role, I can take those efforts to an even higher level. I am humbled, and grateful to our Board of Directors and Executive Team for their faith and confidence.”

“I have had the privilege of knowing and working with Izzy over the past sixteen years and know that he is a true leader in the network marketing industry and will help Stemtech rise to even greater heights in his new role as Founding IBP,” said John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech.



Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem®, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF Blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

