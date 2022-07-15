New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on Air Filter Media Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By End-user ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191743/?utm_source=GNW

Fiberglass filters, polyester filters, pleated filters, washable filters, and disposable filters are used in different forms of air filter media. For applications such as HVAC, face masks, air pollution control, industrial processing, transportation, and others, these air filter media are used in air filters and purifiers.



Market Highlights

Air Filter Media Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 3.7% in 2030.

Air Filter Media Market to surpass USD 780 Million by 2030 from USD 710 Million in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Air filters are of great importance to the healthcare industry, wherein they are used across hospitals and pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing. In hospitals, air which contains particulates can be harmful to patients, which can further deteriorate the patient health. Besides, unfiltered indoor air can transmit bacteria, infections, germs, and viruses, to patients which can be life-threatening. Moreover, there is a rise in awareness and sensitivity toward air pollution among the public. The increase in the number of programs and campaigns by various institutions such as Client Earth leads to an increase in awareness. Such awareness programs increase the level of knowledge among citizens, which promotes them to buy air filters. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the air filtration media market in the coming years.



Air Filter Media Market: Segments

Nonwoven fabrics Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.2% during 2020-30

Air Filter Media Market is segmented by Type as Nonwoven Fabrics, Fiberglass, Filter Paper. The Nonwoven fabrics segment is estimated to lead the market with a market share of over XX.X% in 2019. During the forecast period, the nonwoven fabric form segment is expected to lead the market for air filter media. Factors such as high strength, absorbency, durability, and elasticity, and resistance to mechanical deformation affect the growing demand for nonwoven fabrics. In major industries such as power generation, metal & mining, food & beverage, chemicals, and pharmaceutical, these factors drive its consumption. Furthermore, the demand for ventilators, respirators, and other devices that drive the use of air filter media in the healthcare industry has increased significantly. Nonwoven fabrics are made by applying heat, solvent, chemical, or mechanical treatment to long fibres that are bound together. These are normally built from polymers. Because of this pandemic, polymers and plastics have undergone market fluctuations. There has been a rise in demand for polymers in industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other important sectors. An increase in demand for respiratory devices such as ventilators is also propelling the consumption of air filter media in the healthcare sector.



Food & Beverage Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Air Filter Media Market is segmented by End-User into Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation. The Food & Beverage segment accounted for the largest revenue share of XX.X% in 2019. During this COVID-19 scenario, the food & beverage segment is projected to rise in the air filters media market at the fastest rate. Due to their need to preserve improved food quality and reduce airborne food & beverage pollution in this current pandemic situation, the use of air filters media is motivated. Air filters are also used to avoid entry into the manufacturing line of dust and particulate pollutants. Growing demand for these materials is also driving the demand for air filters media in the industry in this current situation to safeguard food and beverage products.



Air Filter Media Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing industrialization and urbanization

Increasing industrialization, along with economic growth worldwide, has led to an increase in urbanization. As there is a rise in the air, liquid, and soil emissions, this increase in industrialization has created a market for industrial filters. As it covers manufacturing processes and pollution control, air filters media is one of the industries with the most growth potential. Both developing and developed countries are major business centers for the media industry for air filters. For many developed and developing countries, including China, India, Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, the US, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, and Italy, manufacturing is one of the increasingly growing sectors. A big contributor to the GDP of these countries is the manufacturing sector. The rise in production facilities is expected to drive the demand for industrial air purification and pollution control, as strict regulations such as the Clean Air Act, the Air Quality Directive, and others on the release of polluted air are in effect.



Decrease in the quality of air

Owing to factors such as industrialization and urbanization, there is a decline in air quality across the globe. Therefore, internationally, pollution has become a health problem. As per the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that the majority of the population in the world is exposed to unhealthy air. The market for air filters is expected to increase with this high emphasis on reducing emissions, which in turn drives demand for air filter media.



Restrain

Due to COVID-19 -19, sluggish growth in separate end-use industries

Industries have been affected by Covid-19 in a significant way. The food & beverage industry has seen restaurant sales decline. Tourism lapse, the suspension of major sporting events, the consumption of processed foods and drinks, internationally, has also taken place. The chemical industry has been affected by disturbances in the supply chain, declining demand, unavailability of employees, and so on. Similarly, this pandemic has also led to the O&G, textile, pulp & paper industries. The downturn in fast-moving consumer products is affecting the pulp & paper and textile industries. In the next few years, it is projected that the normalization of supply chains, the reduction of strict measures, the increase in retail consumption, the increase in construction activities, the stabilization of manufacturing activities, and others will improve economic activity and thus increase demand for air filters media.



Air Filter Media Market: Key Players

Air Filter Media Market: Regions

Air Filter Media Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Air Filter Media Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than 40.3% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. During the forecast era, APAC is projected to be the largest media market for air filters. This growth is due to the region’s broad production base for commodities, supplies, consumables, and medical devices, equipment, and appliances. Increasing demand for these medical devices, such as ventilators from other countries affected by COVID, such as India, Indonesia, and others is boosting the region’s development of air filters media. Moreover, the rising manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia is also driving the media demand for air filters.



Competitive Landscape:

Air Filter Media market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), 3M (US) hold a substantial market share in the Air Filter Media market. Other players analyzed in this report are Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany) and Camfil (Sweden) among others.



Key players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as product launches in the global nutritional supplement market. For instance, In February 2020, Valmet responded to the covid-19 outbreak in the beginning by establishing Global Incident Management Team (IMT) and local China IMT to ensure employees worldwide have up-to-date information and guidelines about the pandemic situation.



Air Filter Media Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Impact of Covid-19 on Air Filter Media Market

