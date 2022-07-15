New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Extruded Snacks Market By Segmented by Type ; By Manufacturing Method ; By Distribution Channel ; By Raw Material ; and Regional Analysis: Global Industry Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191897/?utm_source=GNW

Product Overview

Extruded snacks are a form of food extrusion in which composite material is forced through a hole in a perforated plate with a special design for food items. Then, with the aid of scissors, it is cut to the desired amount. The extruder machine is made up of a large gyrating screw that is tightly fitted within a fixed barrel, with the die at the end of the barrel. Extrusion allows for mass food processing through an endless, well-organized method that ensures homogeneity in the final product. The starch content of food products made with this technique is usually very high. Many breakfast cereals, some pasta, breads, textured vegetable protein, ready-to-eat snacks, cookie dough, fat soy, confectionery, and some pet foods, baby foods, and beverages are among the foods that fall into this category.



Market Highlights

Consumers’ high intake of extruded snacks in round-the-clock meals is a major factor driving market growth. Additionally, they are usually consumed at parties, small and large events, entertainment centres, theatres, and other sites. Customers eat extruded treats in their spare time, when driving, and even when they are busy but hungry. Over the forecast period, these market developments are projected to fuel demand for extruded snacks.



Global Extruded Snacks Market: Segments

Expanded snacks segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Extruded Snacks Market is segmented by type into Simply extruded, Expanded and Co-extruded. The expanded snacks segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. This category includes a variety of high-fibre, nutrient-dense multigrain snacks. Expanded snacks are becoming more common as people become more health-conscious. Snacks that are often baked or roasted have become popular among consumers. Snacks are made with a number of ingredients, including corn, multigrain, and rice. These snacks are popularized as high-fibre, low-calorie balanced snacks because of their low bulk density.



Twin-screw extruder segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Extruded Snacks Market is divided by manufacturing method into Single-screw extruder and Twin-screw extruder. Over the forecast period, the twin-screw extruder segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Due to its lower price, the single-screw segment accounted for a greater share of the extruded snacks market in 2020 by the manufacturing process. However, through 2030, twin-screw extruders are expected to be the fastest-growing market. This is due to the twin-screw extruder’s superior mixing and pumping performance over the single-screw extruder. Twin-screw extruders can impart a greater number of potential configurations to the finished product, allowing for a broader range of shapes and snack ingredient adaptability. The operating performance of twin-screw extruders is substantially higher than that of single-screw extruders. As a result, more manufacturers are switching from single-screw to twin-screw extruders.



Hypermarkets & supermarkets segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Extruded Snacks Market is segmented by distribution channel into Convenience stores, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms and others. The hypermarkets &supermarkets segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. During the forecast period, it is predicted to be the largest and fastest-growing market. The wide variety of products available and the convenience of real-time brand comparison for customers are the primary reasons for hypermarkets and supermarkets’ popularity in this market. These formats also encourage impulse purchases in addition to supporting the on-the-go snacking trend.



Wheat segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Extruded Snacks Market is divided by raw material into Wheat, Potato, Corn, Rice, Multigrain, Oats and Other. Over the forecast period, the wheat segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. Wheat, unlike potato and corn, is low in fat and carbohydrates and high in dietary fibres. Wheat is becoming more popular as a healthy snack, and manufacturers have responded by creating items in a variety of flavours. Companies are now selling their goods by focusing on customers who want nutritious snacks, and by substituting healthier raw materials for traditional raw materials, they are offering healthier alternatives.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased storage period and surging demand from end-users

Surging demand for Extruded Snacks from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in market growth. Furthermore, extruded snacks have a low moisture content (around 4-6%), which makes them shelf-stable and extends their shelf life. These shelf-stable, nutrient-dense foods are thought to be suitable for reducing malnutrition in developing countries. Modern extruded snacks have paved the way for the use of a variety of nutrient-dense ingredients to create both nutritious and appealing items.



Rising health concerns and availability of essential vitamins and nutrients

Consumers are becoming more conscious of their snacking habits, and are increasingly adopting healthier snacking foods such as extruded snacks due to the metabolic benefits they provide. Healthy snacking is also well-regarded as a supplement to weight loss, as these snacks provide the body with important vitamins and nutrients. Protein and starch digestion skill can be modified to change the nutritional content of extruded snacks. Over the forecast period, the Global Extruded Snacks Market market is expected to be driven by growing demand for weight control and healthy snacking.



Restraint

Competition from local manufacturers and high costs associated with market

Abstinence-related health issues are on the rise, as is competition from local manufacturers; that raw material and manufacturing costs are the market’s stumbling block.



Global Extruded Snacks Market: Key Players

Amica Chips

Calbee, Inc.

ITC Limited

Frito-Lay, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Want Want Holdings Limited

Axium Foods. Inc.

JFC International, Inc.

Mondelez International

Other Prominent Players



Global Extruded Snacks Market: Regions

Global Extruded Snacks Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Global Extruded Snacks Market in APAC held the largest market share in the year 2020. The increasing adoption of Western culture in the area, rising disposable income, and the on-the-go snacking trend among the urban population due to busy lifestyles are all factors driving the APAC region’s development. Consumers in the region tend to buy cheaper goods due to the developing economic conditions in the majority of countries and therefore prefer generic or domestic brands. The availability of such snacks has become much easier due to the increasing trend of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the area, which is further bolstering market growth in APAC.



Global Extruded Snacks Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Extruded Snacks Market report also contains analysis on:



Extruded Snacks Segments:

By Type

Simply extruded

Expanded

Co-extruded

By Manufacturing Method

Single-screw extruder

Twin-screw extruder

By Distribution Channel

Convenience stores

Hypermarkets & supermarkets

E-commerce platforms

Other

By Raw Material

Wheat

Potato

Corn

Rice

Multigrain

Oats

Other

Extruded Snacks Dynamics

Extruded Snacks Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Extruded Snacks Market Report Scope and Segmentation



