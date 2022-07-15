New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oatmeal Market - Forecast, 2020 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228374/?utm_source=GNW



Market Overview

The analyst has released a report titled Oatmeal Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 - 2020 and Forecasts to 2031. According to a study, the market is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 Billio by 2030 at CAGR of 3.1% over the period from 2021 to 2030.According to the report, emphasizes on the detailed understanding of some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market



Oatmeal Market Market: Key Players

Quaker Oats Company,

General Mills,

Nestle,

Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods.,

Kellogg’s,

Bagrry’s India Ltd.,

McCann’s,

Abbott Nutrition,

Conagra Foods,

ABF Grain Products Limited.,

and thinkThin and others.



Segmentation

The global Oatmeamarket is segmented as follows



By Product Type

Whole Oat Grains

Steel Cut Oats

Regular Rolled Oats

Instant Rolled Oats

Others



By Distribution Channel

Super/Hypermarket

Convenience/Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Others (includes foodservice) distribution channel



Oatmeal Market Market Dynamics

Oatmeal Market Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

