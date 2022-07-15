New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Fruit And Nut Farming Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282203/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic fruit and nut farming market is expected to grow from $29.89 billion in 2021 to $33.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The organic fruit and nut farming market is expected to grow to $53.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The organic fruit and nut farming market consists of sales of organic fruits and nuts and related services.Organic fruit and nut farming is a growing practice without the need for artificial pesticides, herbicides, and chemicals.



Organic fruit and nut processing avoids the use of many inputs related to conventional farming, most importantly, synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and relies on several variables, such as crop rotations, green manures, crop residues, green manures, legumes, animal manures, and organic waste from off-farm.



The main types of organic fruit and nut farming are orange groves, citrus groves, non-citrus fruit, nuts, and other products.Orange groves refer to the group of orange trees growing together.



The farming types include pure organic farming and integrated organic farming that are distributed through hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, and other channels.



North America was the largest region in the organic fruit and nut farming market in 2021.South America was the second largest region in the organic fruit and nut farming market.



The regions covered in the organic fruit and nut farming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for organic food is a key factor driving the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market.One of the most important realizations worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to develop strong immunity as a potential barrier against deadly viruses.



With plenty of antioxidants and nutrients, organic food offers one of the best ways to enhance immunity.So, consumers are willing to purchase and even pay an additional price for organic food.



In 2020, the global organic food industry will be experiencing rapid growth as customers continue to recognize immunity as essential weaponry. Therefore, this increasing demand for organic food is expected to drive the growth of the organic fruit and nut farming market.



The production of organic crops in the vertical farming method is a key trend in the organic fruit and nuts farming market.The method of cultivating crops indoors by utilizing vertical space to enhance growth is known as vertical farming.



A vertical farm will increase food production per acre of land and by sitting near an urban environment, this can minimize long distribution chains and get fresher food to consumers’ tables.Using this process, a US-based company, Plenty, produces fruit and vegetables and the company is building a 100,000 square foot vertical farming warehouse.



This farm is planned to generate 4.5 million pounds of greens each year.



In October 2019, Olam Edible Nuts is a Singapore-based company acquired Hughson Nut for $54 million to increase the vertical combination of the company.The acquisition will allow the company to provide a united offering across the almond value chain, including processing, blanched whole nuts, steam, PPO pasteurization, and value-added ingredients such as diced, flakes, and almond flours.



Hughson Nut Inc is a US-based food production company.



The countries covered in the organic fruit and nut farming market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





