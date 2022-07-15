Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Size to hit $8.28Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Study by The Insight Partners

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Wafer Inspection System, Mask Inspection System, and Thin Film Metrology), Technology (Optical and E-Beam), and Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)” The global semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth is driven by rising use of metrology and inspection for advanced packaging processes; and surging number of semiconductor applications.





Market Size Value in US$ 5.63 billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 8.28 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 No. Tables 69 No. of Charts & Figures 67 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Technology, and Organization Size Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





In terms of region, Europe accounted for the third largest share in the global semiconductor metrology and inspection market. Europe includes various well-established economies, such as France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and Italy. The region covers about less than 10% of the world's semiconductor production. The products manufactured in the region are using parts imported from the US and Asia. The high investments in R&D are boosting the sales of semiconductor metrology and inspection equipment. All such factors are propelling the demand for semiconductors, which, in turn, is fueling the semiconductor metrology and inspection market size in Europe.

Since last a few years, the consumer electronics industry in rest of the world has been continuously increasing and evolving. The adoption of electronic devices is increasing due to the rise in disposable income, evolution of technologies, and the improved access of internet. Consumer electronics are widely employed in various fields, ranging from computers, mobile phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and smartphones to smart household gadgets like washing machines and air conditioners. All these factors are contributing to the semiconductor metrology and inspection market growth in the region.





Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Applied Materials, Inc.; ASML; Hitachi High-Tech Corporation; JEOL Ltd; KLA Corporation; Nova Ltd.; Nikon Metrology NV; Onto Innovation; Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.; and Lasertec Corporation are among the key players profiled during this study on the semiconductor metrology and inspection market. In addition, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced the launch of its "Advanced-Technology Innovation Center Naka (ACN)" in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, as a new demonstration and collaboration base. This facility will serve as a demonstration center for integrated solution development, such as microscopes. It will be a place to start and promote the development of new analytical system products through collaborative activities closer to the company's design and development base.

In 2021, KLA Corporation announced the official opening of its second US headquarters, a US $200 million facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan.





Semiconductor Metrology and Inspection Market Analysis: Technology Overview

Based on the technology, the semiconductor metrology and inspection market size is segmented into optical and e-beam. Optical technology in the semiconductor metrology and inspection market is concerned with the measurements related to light. The technology is commonly used in the production line, as it is faster and is being stretched to the advanced nodes limit. Optical technology is used for tool and line monitoring in fab. A few companies offering the technology in the market are Scandit; Cisco Systems; HAAS Alert; Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.; ColdQuanta; and Nuralogix. The semiconductor metrology and inspection market for the e-beam segment is expected to grow in the coming years due to rising efforts to increase throughput times with the help of multiple beam’s engagements. The semiconductors & electronics industry is experiencing rapid and sustained advancements. Therefore, defects management has become complex. One of the most challenging defects that other technologies cannot detect are only detected by e-beam hotspot inspection tool, which has less than 1nm of resolving power. A few prominent e-beam providers in the semiconductor metrology and inspection market are Applied Materials, Inc; ASML Holding NV; Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; KLA Corporation; Lam Research Corporation; and Photo electron Soul Inc. In December 2021, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation launched GS1000, an e-beam area inspection system.





