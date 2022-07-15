Global Protein Degeneration Therapy Market to Grow at a Robust CAGR During 2022-2031; Market Growth to be Fuelled by the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Upsurge in the Plasma-Derived Therapies,and Advancement in Healthcare Sector

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the World Health Organizations respiratory illness affects 262 million people globally, many of whom are children. Nearly 90% of chronic respiratory illness-related fatalities in people under the age of 70 take place in lo-w- and middle-income nations. Diabetes affects 422 million people globally. More than 75% of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income nations. Heart attacks and strokes account for 85% of all CVD mortality. Around 10 million deaths, or nearly one in six deaths, were caused by cancer in 2020, making it the top cause of death globally.

Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Protein Degeneration Therapy Market ’ for the forecast period i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the ongoing industry innovations and recent trends being adopted by the major industry players to achieve their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, growth rate, market revenue share, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on five major regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

As per the World Health Organization, the majority of mortalities, which is 17.9 million people per year, are caused by cardiovascular diseases, followed by malignancies (9.3 million), respiratory illnesses (4.1 million), and diabetes (1.5 million). The global protein degeneration therapy market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. The market is expanding as a result of both the global upsurge in plasma-derived therapy development and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, scientists are constantly examining bifunctional protein degradation and how it can be utilized to treat a number of clinical illnesses, such as breast cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and multiple myeloma. Breast cancer and multiple myeloma cases are increasing across the globe and in consequence, this is anticipated to significantly fuel market growth in the ensuing years. As per the World Health Organization, 685 000 females worldwide died in 2020 as a result of breast cancer, which affected 2.3 million females. The most common cancer in the globe as of the end of 2020 was breast cancer, which had been diagnosed in 7.8 million females in the previous five years. Worldwide, breast cancer causes more lost disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) for females than any other type of cancer.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3968

Additionally, the estimated significant investment in pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel drugs and the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technology in the healthcare industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved more than 100 therapeutic proteins since approving the first protein drug Humulin (human recombinant insulin) in 1982, and many more are presently undergoing clinical and pre-clinical examinations. The number of therapies FDA-approved, particularly recently, has increased quickly. 59 novel drugs, including over 25% of therapies, were approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) in 2018. Moreover, increasing awareness among the people about the chronic diseases namely, neurological disorders, stroke, and cancer is predicted to increase overall spending in the healthcare sector and, which in turn, is estimated to boost market growth over the forecast period. As per the World Health Organization, Global health spending has increased overall during the previous 20 years, doubling in real terms, reaching USD 8.5 trillion in 2019 and 9.8% of GDP up from 8.5% in 2000.

On the basis of geographical analysis, the global protein degeneration therapy market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America region is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period on the back of the high cost of healthcare and the availability of excellent reimbursement facilities in the area. In addition to these, rising rates of cancerous illnesses are anticipated to fuel market expansion in the region in the upcoming years. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022, 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 deaths are projected in the USA.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/protein-degeneration-therapy-market/3968

On the other hand, the global protein degeneration therapy market in the Europe region is estimated to gather significant market share over the forecast period owing to the region's rising chronic disease cases and quickly expanding senior population, which makes them more prone to numerous chronic disorders. For instance, at the beginning of 2019, there were 90.5 million older persons – defined as those 65 years of age or older — residing in the Europe region, or about 20.3% of the entire population. The number of older people in the European region is predicted to rise during the following three decades, reaching a peak of 129.8 million people in 2050; their relative share of the total population is predicted to rise gradually and reach 29.4% in 2050.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Get a Sample PDF of Protein Degeneration Therapy Market Report 2022

The global protein degeneration therapy market is segmented by application into inflammatory, neurology, oncological, respiratory, and others. Out of these, the neurology segment is predicted to have notable market expansion over the forecast period on account of the widespread use of the treatment to repair damaged organelles and protein aggregates in neurological illness patients. According to World Health Organization, neurological illness affect hundreds of millions of individuals globally. Over 6 million individuals worldwide lose their lives to stroke every year, with low- and middle-income nations accounting for more than 80% of these fatalities. Epilepsy affects more than 50 million individuals globally. According to estimates, there are 47.5 million dementia sufferers worldwide, and 7.7 million new cases are reported each year. Additionally, the ability of protein degeneration treatment to carry out highly specialized and sophisticated tasks also contributes to decreased medication toxicity, which is important for treating neurological illnesses and is predicted to support the segment's expansion over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market share of various regions Request for a FREE sample now!

Further, the global protein degeneration therapy market is segmented by route of administration into oral, intravenous, and others. Out of these, the oral segment is anticipated to hold the highest share during the projection period owing to the massive simplicity, ease of convenience, and non-invasiveness of this kind of medication administration. Protein engineering technology advancements have given manufacturers and research and development sectors the opportunity to develop novel oral drugs to treat the rising clinical disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease, leukemia, Parkinson's disease, multiple myeloma, prostate cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. As per the World Health Organization, more people worldwide are becoming disabled and dying from Parkinson's disease (PD) than from any other neurological condition. In the last 25 years, PD prevalence has doubled. According to 2019 estimates, there were approximately 8.5 million people worldwide who had PD. According to current estimates, PD caused 329 000 deaths in 2019, a rise of over 100% since 2000, and 5.8 million disability-adjusted life years, an increase of 81% since 2000. In addition to this, the increasing geriatric population across the globe, who are more prone to chronic neurological disorders namely, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease are estimated to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Some of the prominent key players and their company profiling mentioned in the global protein degeneration therapy market research report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and other key market players. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, and market trends prevalent for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Hydrotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation by Type (Pools, Tub/Bath, Chambers/Tanks, Underwater Treadmill, and Others); by Application (Cardiology, and Pain Management); and by End User (Hospitals & Rehabilitation Centers, Spa & Wellness Centers, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Rehabilitation Therapy Services Market Segmentation by Type (Speech Therapy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Respiratory Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Others); by Patient Type (Inpatients, and Outpatients); by Application (Orthopedic, Neurological, Pulmonary, Palliative Care, Sports Related Injuries, Integumentary Rehabilitation, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Protein Degeneration Therapy Market Segmentation by Application (Inflammatory, Neurology, Oncological, Respiratory, and Others); and by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Osteoarthritis Gene Therapy Market Segmentation by Drug Type {NSAIDs (Aspirin, Diclofenac, Ibuprofen, and Naproxen), Corticosteroids, Viscosupplementation Agents, and Analgesics (Acetaminophen and Duloxetine)}; by Purchasing Pattern (Over-the-Counter, and Prescription); by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Pharmacies, and Online); and End-user (Clinic, Hospital, Nursing Home, and Orthopedic) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Compounded Bioidentical Hormone Therapy Market Segmentation by Type (Estrogen, Progesterone, and Testosterone); by Product Type (Tablets & Capsules, Creams & Gels, Injectable, Patches, and Implants); and by End-User (Hospitals, and Clinics) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919