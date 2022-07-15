New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281580/?utm_source=GNW

The global food antioxidants market is expected to grow from $1.52 billion in 2021 to $1.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow to $2.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.



The food antioxidants market consists of sales of food antioxidants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture food antioxidants through various sources. Food antioxidants are the molecules that neutralize the free radicals, destabilize the molecules to protect cells from damage.



The main types of food antioxidants are natural and synthetic.Natural food antioxidants are defined as natural substances that are used to prevent or slow down certain types of cell damage.



They are primarily phenolics that mainly occur in all parts of plants.The food antioxidants are available in dry and liquid forms.



The various sources of food antioxidants are fruits and vegetables, oils, spices and herbs, botanical extracts, gallic acid, and other sources. The major applications of food antioxidants are fats and oils, prepared foods, prepared meat and poultry, seafood, bakery and confectionery, plant-based alternatives, nutraceuticals, and other applications.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food antioxidants market in 2021. The regions covered in the food antioxidants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing the use of food antioxidants to improve the shelf life of products of processed food supported the growth of the market in the historic period.The presence of antioxidants effectively inhibits oxidation and extends the shelf-life of food products.



For instance, according to a Food Technology and Biotechnology (FTB) study conducted in 2019, 1% of pomegranate peel extract added as a natural antioxidant to beef meatballs can help in the effective prevention of rancid odor formation for up to 8 days.Additionally, 100 and 200 µg/g of olive leaf extract was added as a natural antioxidant to minced beef patty can increase the shelf life for up to 12 days.



The rise in the use of food antioxidants to improve the shelf life of food products supported the growth of the food antioxidants market.



Players in the food antioxidants market are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisition strategies to expand the product portfolio and expand operations in different geographies.Mergers and acquisitions give growth opportunities to the players in the industry to maximize revenues through geographic and product portfolio expansion.



For instance, in April 2021, Kemin Industries a leading ingredient manufacturer acquired Proteus Industries Inc, for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Kemin expects to expand its portfolio by adding clean label phosphate alternative, meat block replacement, and fat block solution along with the technology and human resources that Proteus has to offer.



Proteus Industries is a food ingredient manufacturer that developed clean-label protein ingredients.Also, in January 2020, Dupont, which is a leading chemical and bioscience company, entered into an agreement with International Flavors & Fragrances, to merge their nutrition and industrial biosciences division.



This merger is expected to benefit both the companies, and allow them to better serve their customers.



The countries covered in the food antioxidants market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.





