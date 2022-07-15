New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV announces its Seven Interviews for This Week's TV Broadcast, Episode #365, July 17, 2022, 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, July 17, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 365th TV episode line-up, features seven (7) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). Mikra Cellular Sciences' (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO.

2). "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment" – Coastal Kapital, LLC's interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment" – Integrity Payment Processing, Inc.'s interview with Livia Caudell, CEO.

5). Linqto's interview with Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Uphold, Inc.'s Robin O'Connell, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

6). Cryptocurrency – BlueSparrow Token's (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) (a division of BlueBit, Ltd.- BlueBit Exchange ) interview with Terri-Leigh Bennett, Operational Manager.

7). “Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment” interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street welcomes Faraaz Jamal, CEO at Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") a biosciences and consumer wellness company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health, and a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS:NXTTF). Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Jamal explains to TV Host Jane King the Company's uniquely formulated nutraceutical bio-active compounds. The CELLF™ product, once ingested, absorbs the mineral/nutrient compounds through the small intestines for cellular uses. Jamal reveals to viewers that cellular health is the key to wellness and the link between cellular activities and overall health. The vitamin market contains misconceptions and false claims about overall consumer wellness. Taking handfuls of pills is not the solution. Most of the time, one's body does not need certain compounds but requires other compounds. CELLF™ is a butter-type consistency that delivers its nutrient-filled combinations directly to the jejunum (mid-small intestine) and distributes from blood plasma to cells. The product doesn't need individual customization; it absorbs compounds on the cellular levels based on what the individual's body needs. Jamal says that the human stress from COVID-19 and other social and economic events people are looking for ways to become healthy; as such, the growth in wellness-based products continue. The Company's recent consumer survey revealed that most people have difficulty maintaining personal health. All the cells and organs of the body are Mikra's targets to help individuals increase the body’s cellular ability to recover from any form of stress and obtain a complete wellness solution. The parent Company, Lifeist Wellness, Inc., provides Mikra business and manufacturing support necessary to produce consumer products with bioactive compounds. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

New to The Street's "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment," filmed at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, interviews Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital . TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Kortney about the Company's commercial funding operations. Kortney's inspiration to start Coastal Kapital came from her experience in two failed business ventures. The biggest reason a company fails is a lack of capital or undercapitalization. Entrepreneurs decide to leverage everything to make a go of their businesses, and personal problems arise when things don't go as expected. Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that Coastal Kapital looks at the individual and decides on needs based on the business model and a client's aggressive posture and efforts. She helps other women find equipment solutions and other capital sources for the needs of their businesses and mentors and educates women on other business principles to help ensure success. Using the media is a key business model that more women need to utilize to successfully talk and market their business activities, products, and services. Kortney's story is a chapter in the book by the TV Co-host Rhonda Swan: "Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living ." Coastal Kapital, in the future, would like to open avenues for capital creation and assistance for women outside of the US, fund those entities, and provide business help accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Priv ate Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host Jane King and Alain discuss ongoing and upcoming hack attempts domestically and internationally. Russia targets cyberattacks on any ally, helping Ukraine defend its war efforts. Similarly, China is a hack-state with continuous attempts on US businesses, governmental agencies, and divisions. With US elections forthcoming in November 2022, internal efforts from both political parties continue to find out each other political strategies, with ramped-up efforts to hack and spread stolen information. IT professionals worldwide continue to handle cyberwar activities, but the industry needs more help to stop the hacks. A solution is the Sekur products which provide encrypted SekurMail/SekurMessenger. The SekurMail email application (app) is now available with no configuration. For a $7.00 monthly subscription , end-users get unbridled protections, and receivers who are not subscribers enjoy the same Sekur send/receive encryption. Business accounts and email domain migration is also available as a Sekur product. Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

Livia Caudell, CEO at Integrity Payment Processing, Inc ("Integrity"). is in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace for her interview on New to The Street's "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment." Speaking with TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan, Livia explains the Company's business model. Integrity assists high-risk businesses like crypto, nutraceuticals, CBD, cannabis, online gaming, and other industries in getting them the best possible percentages when accepting credit cards. Mostly these industries place payment tickets at more than $2500; they are not your typical brick/mortar business. They need unique solutions to ensure seamless transactions when accepting debit/credit card payments. Livia is committed to assisting her clients with the best possible solutions with the lowest possible fees. Her most significant customers are in the cannabis industry , where dispensaries need a safer alternative beyond cash. Taking cards is a limited option for cannabis operators, and Integrity Payment Processing offers them merchant services with several merchant accounts. The payment processing industry is confusing, with many options designed as "bait/switch" to increase merchant costs. Many don't understand their merchant fees and usually accept the percentages charged. Livia's experience in the industry can assist in bringing down fees and gives education to her clients about those fees, eliminating "Junk Fees." Many businesses who use Integrity's merchant services see increases in their bottom lines from reduced cost and sales increases from taking credit/debit cards as alternative payment options beyond just cash. Without a merchant account, a business cannot accept payments from a credit/debit card, and a merchant account is a must in today's growing digital money economy. Integrity Payments Processing, Inc. is a successful woman-owned business helping businesses with merchant accounts. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. - https://www.integritypaymentprocessing.com/ .

Mr. Joe Endoso, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Linqto , and Robin O'Connell, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Uphold, Inc. , are in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with New to The Street TV's Host Jane King. Linqto provides private investment opportunities for accredited investors in privately held companies. Uphold, Inc. is one of Linqto’s privately owned entities in their portfolio, and Robin O'Connell, Uphold's CRO, describes his business and the relationship with Linqto. Uphold's end-users can purchase cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, commodities, and fractional equivalents as a multi-asset wallet and platform. The platforms allow users to move asset positions between different holdings seamlessly. With more W3 ecosystems coming online, NFT, and Metaverse entities, the platform's ease of use and versatility can explain why Uphold has 8M users. Joe Endsoo, COO at Linqto, says that Uphold is an excellent example of a potential investment in a privately held company with strong growth and revenues. When Linqto took them into their portfolio in 2020, they only had 1.5M users, and their revenues were about 1/10 of what they are now. The Uphold digital wallet can link to investors' Linqto accounts to make a direct investment. Uphold is fully registered and regulated, required by US and international jurisdictions. Robin believes the recent crypto downfall (Crypto Winter) is from non-regulated DeFi platforms that collapsed the markets. Regulatory entities started to require DeFi entities to comply with rules and regulations stipulated accordingly. An individual needs to be accredited to become an investor on Linqto; a US investor needs $200,000 annual income and a net worth of $1M, excluding home values. Overseas investors will need to qualify according to their foreign jurisdictions. Linqto is private investing made simple; sign-up now . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Linqto - https://www.linqto.com/ .

New to The Street TV's Host/Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry welcomes Terri-Leigh Bennett, Operational Manager at BlueSparrow Token (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) (a division of BlueBit, Ltd.- BlueBit Exchange ). Launched in October 2021, the BlueSparrow Token helps people worldwide, regardless of social-economic status, and is inclusive and diverse. As a first-of-its-kind token with a three-layered reward system, Terri-Leigh explains the ecosystem with 7-daily drawings , giving away crypto winnings. Founded on a mission to help people understand crypto and feel more comfortable about the cryptocurrency industry, BlueSparrow presents an opportunity to win crypto. In the last 8-months, winners received $600,000 in total pay-outs. Terri-Leigh explains that wallet owners' chances of winning are 2555 times yearly based on seven daily drawings. A Defi wallet funded with 250 BlueSparrow Tokens is all one needs to participate in these daily drawings. The more wallets controlled by an end-user, the more chances to win. Drawings occur daily, regardless of market gyrations. The token supply is 100M, currently priced at approximately $0.14. The tokenomics is a 1% wallet fee broken down into three sectors: 0.2% draw fund, 0.4% award Fund, and 0.4% cha rity fund. The charity fund built a school and water tower in Kenya and another school in the Middle East. Terri-Leigh told viewers that citizens in these areas expressed gratitude that BlueSparrow accomplished more to help them than their governments. The charity fund grows as the ecosystem attracts more users, allowing BlueSparrow's management to take on more humanitarian projects. BlueSparrow trades on twelve (12) exchanges, including the BlueBit Exchange, and is the native token for the exchange. After many beta tests, Terri-Leigh informed viewers that an NFT exchange, called BlueBit NFT Marketplace, is coming online soon. The ecosystem community is the essential aspect of BlueSparrow; it creates a robust community of individuals who all share the same philosophy, helping people understand the endless opportunities in the crypto marketplace and win crypto as they become educated and confident. Join BlueSparrow, and download the wallet at BlueBit Exchange or Apple App Store – Give yourself seven (7) chances a day to win! The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit BlueSparrow Token - https://bluesparrowtoken.com/ .

New to the Street TV airs its "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). Talking with TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, Alain talks about the American Independence Day celebration and the history of the American strengths from wars fought to protect others. Even though war is ongoing in Ukraine, the unscrupulous hackers from Ukraine continue their nefarious actions. Still to this day, Ukraine is considered a top three cyber threat. Alain says these Ukrainian hackers create fake charities, receiving monies that never get to the appropriate needy people. They use social media, load-landing sites, bogus emails/text messages – "smishing," phishing to hack legitimate organizations to steal money. So far, these bandits stole over $3.5M in charitable dollars from those in need in Ukraine. Alain recommends that if you want to donate and you receive something suspicious, check the email trail and do research to see if the supposed charity is legitimate; be smart, due diligence on a charity before sending money. SMS text messages are easy prey for hackers, and your phone number is the most used tactic for hacking devices. SekurMessanger and other Sekur products contain encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats, available on oOS, Android, and web-based. Subscribers get the SekurSend/SekurReply feature, which allows a recipient, not a Sekur subscriber, to protect encrypted communication. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. Alain says never to send personal and sensitive data using open-source email and text messaging accounts but to use Sekur, which is available for individuals and businesses . 1-year subscriptions get an immediate 17% savings and use PROMO Code: SEKUR15 for another 15%; total saving is 22%. Sekur has technologically proven data and communication privacy features. The Company operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws . It does no data mining, no shared servers, no open-platform coding, and no third-party providers. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?"

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra”), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one's health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough-companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Costal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company's profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, and merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit types. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Integrity Payment Processing, Inc .:

Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. offers the lowest rates and has 5-star customer service with 100% transparency in prices/fees, no application fees, and no integration fees. They understand that each customer has its own unique business and that a standard merchant account is inadequate for their business operations. The electronic payment industry is not a one-solution-fits-all industry. Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. works hard to understand its clients' unique payment processing needs and customizes the best solutions for growth. Integrity Payment Processing is the premier payment solutions company that excels in tailoring solutions to the cannabis industry - https://www.integritypaymentprocessing.com/ .

About L inqto :

Linqto is enabling a new class of investors to access pre-IPO opportunities. Linqto makes the private securities asset class accessible while reducing costs and saving time with the flexibility of trading directly on its platform. Linqto is easy to use, and its expert team is always available to answer your questions. Private investing made simple - https://www.linqto.com/ .

About BlueSparrow Token (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) :

The BlueSparrow Token (CRYPTO: BLUESPARROW) ($BLUESPARROW) was created to help people worldwide, regardless of the situation, country, culture, or economic disadvantages. Giving back to their loyal holders runs through the veins of BlueSparrow. They are rewarding their people with cryptocurrency gifts that can make a real difference in people's lives, their families' lives, and most of all, their general well-being. BlueSparrow is the new generation of a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. An expert team, modern tech, broad vision, and a strong community make up the foundation of BlueSparrow. BlueSparrow developed a smart contract to coordinate and manage the values of the unique tokenomics. BlueSparrow host 7-daily reward giveaways with crypto-cash prizes. It's a pioneering token with a three-layered reward system BlueSparrow Token is a division of BlueBit, Ltd.- BlueBit Exchange - https://bluesparrowtoken.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

"New to The Street" Business Development Office

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com



Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63d6f905-3187-4d93-8f81-4ac44b93e368