Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on July 18, 2022, to Celebrate its 125th Anniversary

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: FMAO) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Lars Eller, as well as members of the Company’s Board of Directors, Leadership Team, and 30+ year employees will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Monday, July 18, 2022.



The Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live on Monday, July 18, 2022, starting at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the closing ceremony on Facebook or the livestream at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc., commented, “We are excited for this opportunity to ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell in celebration of our 125th anniversary, as well as our 5th anniversary of our Nasdaq listing. It is an honor to recognize our history of financial success and operational growth alongside F&M’s Board, Leadership Team and 30+ year tenured employees. I want to thank the entire F&M team, leadership, shareholders, customers and communities for their dedication, commitment, and support of our Bank. We are extremely pleased with our growth and success of the past 125 years, and we remain committed to our vision; we are community vested to help people live their best lives.”

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.