IZEA Wins Comparably Awards for Best Leadership Teams, Best Career Growth

Orlando, Florida, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has won two Q2 2022 Comparably Awards for company culture excellence in the Best Leadership Teams and Best Career Growth categories. The awards are based on employee feedback submitted to Comparably.com within a 12-month look-back period. In 2021, IZEA also won Comparably Awards for Best Work-Life Balance and Best CEO.



“We truly believe that IZEAns are some of the brightest and most talented professionals across the globe and it’s an honor to serve as part of their career journeys,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Founder and President. “We encourage our employees to explore their potential, and to receive the Comparably Awards for best leadership teams and best career growth proudly illustrates our ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of growth and innovation.”

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. The Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces. The award for best leadership teams is based on how employees rate and approve of the job their CEO, executives and direct managers are doing, the award for best career growth is based on how employees feel about their professional development opportunities.

“Company culture isn’t just a statement on a piece of paper — it is a living and breathing thing that needs to be constantly fed and maintained,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “Based on employee feedback, it is clear that IZEA not only listens to employee concerns, they also take action and encourage their team’s growth. To win two categories means IZEA is doing things the right way.”

IZEA is hiring for remote positions throughout the world. If you are passionate about influencer marketing and platforms that facilitate brand/influencer collaborations, apply to join #TeamIZEA at izea.com/company/careers . Follow IZEA on Twitter at https://twitter.com/izea .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.





