PointsBet Canada Announces New Partnership with Team Bottcher

TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PointsBet Canada will once again be a premier supporter for curling in Canada this upcoming Olympic quadrennial hitting the ice with the newly formed Team Bottcher. The rink of Ben Hebert, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, and Brendan Bottcher brings together past world, national and Olympic champions together for the 2023-2026 Olympic run.

“As the two-time winner of EGR North America’s Best Sports Betting Operator, PointsBet Canada prides itself on excellence,” said Nic Sulsky, Chief Commercial Officer at PointsBet Canada. “This is why it was a no-brainer to partner with players who have not only won before on the national stage, but also internationally at the World Championships and Olympics.”

As one of the fastest growing operators in North America, PointsBet Canada has made a sincere commitment to the Canadian market with a team headquartered in Toronto and partnerships deeply rooted in Canadian sport. PointsBet prides itself on offering unmatched speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint, as well as the deepest slate of pre-game and in-play betting options in the world, thanks to owning and controlling its technology.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with PointsBet Canada,” said team skip Brendan Bottcher. “Having a world-class operator like PointsBet Canada on our team will not only help us in our pursuit of championships, but also help us connect in innovative ways with our nation’s curling fans.”

“From day one, PointsBet Canada has been a supporter of curling in Canada,” added lead Ben Hebert. “From their partnership with Curling Canada, the upcoming PointsBet Invitational, or sponsorship of individual teams, no sportsbook has shown a commitment to our sport like PointsBet Canada.”

“As one of the few locally based Canadian companies, we know how important it is for our industry to not only engage fans, but grow grassroot participants,” said Scott Vanderwel, CEO of PointsBet Canada. “We are excited about our long-term partnership with Curling Canada and Team Bottcher as it will help us to continue our pursuit of growing the game of curling.”





