The Supreme Court of Lithuania accepted for consideration the cassation appeal regarding the price for ESO’s shares

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 14 July 2022 the Supreme Court of Lithuania accepted the cassation appeal of V. P. Vaitaitis, a former minority shareholder of the Group subsidiary AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO), against the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania from 29 March 2022.

The Group reminds that Court of Appeal of Lithuania rejected the appeal of V. P. Vaitaitis regarding the decision of Vilnius District Court to dismiss the claim regarding the price of mandatory buyout of ESO’s shares (link).The dispute with the minority shareholder V. P. Vaitaitis started in August 2020, after he disagreed on the price of the mandatory buyout of ESO’s shares (link).

The Group going forward will inform only about the material events of the case.

