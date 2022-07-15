New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Cans Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282162/?utm_source=GNW





The global food cans market is expected to grow from $25.91 billion in 2021 to $27.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The market is expected to grow to $34.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%.



The food cans market consists of sales of food cans by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture containers for the distribution or storage of food and beverage items. The food is processed and sealed in airtight containers with tops that can be lifted and replaced.



The main types of materials used for food cans are aluminium cans and steel/ tin cans.Aluminium cans are made from alloys of aluminium, which are generally strong and very lightweight.



The food cans used usually are either 2-piece cans or 3-piece cans. The food cans are used in meat, poultry, and seafood, pet food, bakery and confectionery, sauces, jams and pickles, fruits and vegetables, tea and coffee, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the food cans market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food cans report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in the penetration of organized retail is expected to be a major driver of the food cans market over the coming years.Increased disposable incomes, shifting consumer preferences and tastes, shifting demographic profiles, and increased expenditures are all contributing to the organized retail sector’s growth.



Vendors rely on the organized retail sector to distribute and sell their products, and large organized retailers carry vast volumes of canned foods and beverages in their stores. For instance, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), the share of the organized retail market is expected to grow to 22-25% by 2021 in India, which is expected to increase the sales of food cans in the country.



Recyclable aluminium cans are shaping the food cans market.The companies operating in the food cans sector are increasingly focusing on recyclable aluminium cans to strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2019, Ardagh Group, a Luxembourg-based producer of glass and metal products launched a new slimline 187ml are specifically designed to present and protect wine and wine-based drinks.The can is airtight, lightproof, and shatterproof and is composed of 100% recyclable aluminium.



Both the can end and the body of this innovative design has unique requirements to preserve the wine’s quality throughout filling, transit, and storage.



In August 2019, Envases del Plata S.A., an Argentina-based aluminium packaging solutions company acquired Ball Corporation’s tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Garin and San Luis, Argentina for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthened the product portfolio of Envases del Plata S.A. and would aid in further growth in the region. Ball Corporation is a US-based company that provides innovative, sustainable aluminium packaging for beverage, personal care, and household products.



The countries covered in the food cans market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________