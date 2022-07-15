New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Vegetable Farming Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282200/?utm_source=GNW





The global organic vegetable farming market is expected to grow from $9.79 billion in 2021 to $10.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The organic vegetable farming market is expected to grow to $12.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The organic vegetable farming market consists of production and sales for organic vegetables and related services.Organic farming refers to the method of crop production that involves the use of biological materials to prevent the use of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, antibiotics, and fertilizers.



Organic farming provides high-quality and healthy food to humans together with protecting the environment from pollution, soil degradation, and erosion to optimize biological productivity.



The main types of organic vegetable farming are pure organic farming and integrated organic farming.Integrated organic farming is a zero-waste, cyclical process in which waste products from one operation are recycled into nutrients for other processes.



The various methods include composting, crop rotation, cutting, mulching, polyculture, soil management, and weed management that are used for protected crops, salads, green veg, root crops, potatoes, others.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the organic vegetable farming market in 2021.Western Europe was the second largest region in the organic vegetable farming market.



The regions covered in the organic vegetable farming report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Rising demand for organic food is anticipated to act as a major driver for the growth of the organic vegetable farming market during the period.The health benefits offered by organic food such as high nutritional content, non-GMO, and being free from synthetic pesticides and fertilizers tend to be a key factor for augmented demand for organic food including organic vegetables.



According to the 2020 Organic Industry Survey released by the Organic Trade Association, the USA organic food sales hit $50.1 billion, up by 4.6% from 2019. Due to the beneficial impact on the health of organic growers, assistants, their families, and customers, as they are less exposed to harmful chemicals, and the increasing consumers’ preferences for organic food is projected to generate higher demand for organic vegetable farming during the forecast period.



The launch of various schemes by the governments of various countries across the world is promoting organic farming.Due to the health benefits and environmental benefits offered by organic products, the governments are promoting organic farming activities by launching various schemes and encouraging the population to shift towards organic products.



For instance, the government of India is promoting organic farming under its two dedicated schemes - Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).Other schemes for promotions of organic farming include Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) and Network Project for Organic Farming.



The launch of similar schemes worldwide is likely to provide ample avenues for the organic vegetable farming market’s growth shortly.



The high cost of organic farming in comparison with conventional farming is predicted to limit the growth of the organic vegetable farming market.According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), the prices for organic food are higher than that of conventional products attributing to greater labor inputs and other costs incurred to produce high quantities of production to lower the overall cost.



Furthermore, organic vegetable farming does not use chemicals and toxic substances which increase the cost for natural fertilizers along with the high cost of obtaining organic certifications. This scenario is expected to hurt the organic vegetable farming market’s growth in the coming years.



In January 2021, L T Foods, an Indian rice manufacturer, acquired a 30% share in Leev. nu via its subsidiary Nature Bio Foods BV, with an option to acquire a further 21% ownership at the end of five years. This acquisition contributes to the expansion of LT Foods’ portfolio. Leev. nu is the Netherlands-based Organic Specialty Food Company with a portfolio that includes breakfast bars, nutritious snacks, a baking range, and so on.



The countries covered in the organic vegetable farming market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





