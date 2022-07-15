Global DL-Menthol Market to be Driven by Surge in Utilization of DL-Menthol in the Food Industry; Market to Attain a Robust CAGR over 2022-2031

New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooling sensations are gaining traction beyond traditional flavoring for the sense of vitality, hygiene, and comfort, and to give an energy to food. DL-menthol is increasingly being used in the food industry for flavoring food items, and in tobacco products, such as cigarettes, as it reduces the harshness of the smoke and the irritation from nicotine. For instance, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), about 54% of the youth in the United States, aged 12-17 years, smoked menthol cigarettes, as of 2021– a percentage that is higher than the percentage of adults, aged 18 years and older.

Research Nester has published a detailed report on ‘ Global DL-Menthol Market ’ which is segmented by type and application. The research study offers distinct analytical insights that are adopted by prominent market players to perform better and gain a leading position in this competitive landscape. Our research analysts provide our readers a clear assessment on ongoing and forthcoming trends combined with the challenges associated with the growth of the market in a period of ten years, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Additionally, the study covers the growth of the market in five major regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3943

Globally, 8 Million people are known to die as a result of consumption of tobacco. The increasing concern for tobacco epidemic, which recorded tobacco use of about 22% amongst the global population in the year 2020, with over 1 Billion tobacco users living in low- and middle-income nations, has raised the need to develop alternative products, such as the electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENNDS), commonly referred to as e-cigarettes, that are free from nicotine. These devices function by heating a liquid that constitutes of propylene glycol, with or without glycerol, and flavoring agents. Upon heating this solution an aerosol is created, which is then inhaled by the user. The flavoring agents that are used in these solutions vary widely, one of the most common being the flavor of menthol. The surge in use of e-cigarettes globally is therefore expected to drive the demand for these solutions, and in turn the flavoring agents, therefore contributing to the growth of the global DL-menthol market during the forecast period.

DL-menthol is also highly used to make ointments, and toothpastes. Menthol is very beneficial if added to a tooth cleansing formula, in small amounts as it has the ability to counter dental problems and oral discomfort, such as plaque or bacteria in the mouth, and provides the familiar cooling sensation and minty odor and taste. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide, as of 2022. These factors are attributed to the growth of the global DL-menthol market, which is estimated to garner a large amount of revenue by growing at a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Furthermore, menthol is also used to treat cough, sore throat, minor aches and pains, etc. Growing production of medical products, and rapidly growing wellness and cosmetics industry around the world are projected to offer profitable opportunities to the market in the near future. More than 5% of the global economic output was generated by the health and wellness industry in 2021. Moreover, the supply of raw materials for manufacturing DL-menthol is quite abundant, which in turn is also expected to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/dl-menthol-market/3943

Based on application, the global DL-menthol market is segmented into personal care & cosmetics, food, pharmaceutical, and others, out of which, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market. The high use of DL-menthol for producing medications to help control plaque and kill bacteria that contributes to the development of gingivitis, and relieving cough is a key factor driving the growth of the segment. Besides this, the growing pharmaceutical industry worldwide and the increasing research and developments to develop new drugs, are also poised to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the segment in the coming years. According to the statistics by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the value of total production of the pharmaceutical industry in the European economy grew from about USD 137027 million in the year 2000 to USD 252628 million in the year 2020.

Get a Sample PDF of DL-Menthol Market Report 2022

Regionally, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to acquire the largest share during the forecast period. Increase in production of pharmaceutical products in the region can be credited for the growth of the market. For instance, it is estimated that pharmaceutical sales in Japan will reach approximately USD 150 billion in 2022, while the sales in South Korea is estimated to reach around USD 40 billion. In addition to that, organized pharmaceutical systems, and strong footprint of market players in the region are also projected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

North America region has a high prevalence of periodontal diseases. For instance, according to the CDC, about 46% of all adults aged 30 years or older, in the United States, show signs of gum disease, as of 2020, while severe gum disease affects about 9% of adults. This is increasing the demand for toothpastes, floss, and mouthwash or dental rinse in the region. In 2020, over 305 million Americans used toothpaste, while about 200 million used mouthwashes. Backed by these factors, the market in the region is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market in Europe is estimated to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period on the back of the rapidly growing food & beverages industry, and rising demand for DL-menthol from the skincare sector in the region. In 2020, drinks and miscellaneous food items worth approximately USD 8.5 billion and USD 2.5 billion respectively were exported from the United Kingdom to the European Union.

For more insights on the market share of various regions Request for a FREE sample now!

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global DL-menthol market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.

Global DL-Menthol Market, Segmentation by Type

Natural

Synthetic

Global DL-Menthol Market, Segmentation by Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Some of the prominent players and their company profiling included in the global DL-menthol market research report are BASF SE, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, Lanxess AG, Beijing Lunarsun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., Merck Schuchardt OHG, Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd., Luyunjia Chemistry Xiamen Limited, Sigma-Aldrich International GmbH, and others. The profiling enfolds growth opportunities, challenges, market trends, competitive analysis and positioning, along with the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Liquid Termiticides Market Segmentation by Application (Pre-Construction, and Post-Construction); and by End-User (Domestic, Construction, Industrial, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Hexyl Cinnamic Aldehyde Market Segmentation by Type (Purity less than 95%, and Purity above 95%); by Application (Flavoring Agent, Fragrance Additives, and Others); and by End-Use Industry (Cosmetics, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA) Market Segmentation by Application (Chelating Agents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Curing Agents, Surfactants, Asphalt Additives, Oil & Fuel Additives, Textile Adhesives, and Others); and by End-User (Aerospace, Building & Construction, Healthcare, Detergents & Cleaners, Industrial, Textiles, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Glycylglycine Market Segmentation by Purity (Above 99%, and Below 99%); by Application (Pharmaceutical, Organic Chemicals, Cosmetics, Bio-chemical Research, and Others); and by End-User (Healthcare, Industrial, Commercial, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Thifluzamide Market Segmentation by Type (24% SC, 95% TC, 98% TC, and Other); by Application (Seed Treatment, and Fungicide); by Crop (Wheat, Maize, Rice, Turf, Cotton, and Others); and by Distribution Channel (Compost Seed Stores, Retail Shops, Online, and Others) – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919