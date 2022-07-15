New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dispersant Polymer Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284338/?utm_source=GNW

, Uniqchem, Rudolf Gmbh, and Toagosei Co. Ltd.



The global dispersant polymer market is expected to grow from $7.01 billion in 2021 to $7.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is expected to reach $10.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The dispersant polymer market consists of sales of dispersant polymer by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve the dispersion stability of suspended solids in water.The dispersant polymer refers to low molecular weight anionic polymers with anionic functional groups.



The anionic functional group gives a negative charge and the hydrocarbon chain of polymer gives surface to a dispersant molecule. A dispersant molecule is a specially crafted polymer that must meet four standards: sufficient negative charge, the ability of the functional group to ionize or deprotonate in water into ions, controlled molecular size or molecular weight, and the right choice of a functional group to provide necessary charge density so that repulsive forces between the molecules can overcome mutual attraction by Vander wall forces.



The main types of products by chemistry in dispersant polymer are acrylic dispersion, polycarboxylate dispersion, poly-itaconic dispersion, carbopol dispersion, poly epoxy succinic (PESA) dispersion, poly aspartic (PASP) dispersion, and others.The carbopol dispersion is a water-soluble polymer that is used for emulsifying, stabilizing, suspending, and thickening in various industries and is also used as a gelling agent in hand sanitizers.



The different technologies include water-based and solvent-based and involve various forms such as liquid, powder, and granule. It is used in various areas including oil and gas, paints and coatings, agriculture, pulp and paper, detergent industry, pharmaceuticals, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dispersant polymer market in 2021. The regions covered in the dispersant polymer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for bio-based dispersants is expected to propel the growth of the dispersant polymer market going forward.The bio-based dispersants are made from the reaction product of a natural fatty acid oil, triglycerides oil, which contains more than 80% unsaturated fatty acids and improves handling, gelling, and transport efficiency.



The rising demand for volatile organic compounds (VOC)-free dispersions is fueling the rise of bio-based dispersants and boosting the dispersant polymer market.For instance, in January 2021, Dow Chemical, a US-based chemical corporation company launched Acusol Prime 1 Polymer, a multifunctional biodegradable dispersant for detergent.



Acusol Prime 1 Polymer contains 30% degradable carbon via OECD 302B protocol protecting dishes against all major deposits caused by food residue and hard water. Therefore, the bio-based dispersants are promoting the growth of the dispersant polymer market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the dispersant polymer market.Major players operating in the dispersant polymer market are focused on launching advanced technologies to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position.



For instance, in September 2019, BASF launched high-performance dispersing agents Efka PX 4780, Efka PX 4785, and Efka PX 4787 based on advanced polymer technology for industrial and automotive coatings. When cross-linked with the main resin matrix, these dispersing agents improve solvent resistance and hardness and offer improved gloss and excellent dispersing efficiency.



In June 2021, DIC Corporation, a Japan-based chemicals company acquired BASF Colors & Effects (BCE), BASF’s pigment business for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, DIC intended to increase its product range in functional pigments and cosmetics, as well as become a global leader in pigment suppliers.



BASF is a US-based chemical company that manufactures dispersant polymers.



The countries covered in the dispersant polymer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284338/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________