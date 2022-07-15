HSG to Lead Webinar for the American College of Healthcare Executives on Utilizing On-Site Interim Project Managers to Keep Strategic Focus

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSG, a national healthcare consulting firm, will lead a continuing education webinar for the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) on "Filling Gaps in Physician Network Practice Management." The program, scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. Central time, was developed to address the situation many hospitals and healthcare organizations are facing after the pandemic created a drain on middle management in many markets. Registration for this webinar is open to both members and non-members at ACHE.org.

Leading the discussion on how hospitals and health systems can address voids in practice management is HSG Advisors Director Davis Creech. He is joined by Bryan Fredericks, Healthcare Executive, Physician Networks and System Operations, and Ron Peterson, FACHE, President/CEO, Baxter Regional Medical Center. The three will discuss how healthcare system leaders' staffing needs vary in this environment. They will also share their experiences on effectively using on-site interim project managers to keep strategic focus in such a challenging healthcare environment.

"The healthcare industry currently lacks a robust pool of talented and experienced managers that can lead and implement strategic projects," said Creech. "This missing leadership is slowing progress in physician networks, which can create revenue cycle issues and major losses for hospitals and healthcare systems. Leadership must examine alternative ways to keep pace and remain financially viable. Often, experienced interim support is the best option," he added.

ACHE's continuing education webinar will address issues that can be managed by interim help. Because of the significant number of private practices acquired during the pandemic, transitioning a practice is often an area of need. Other issues include training office and network staff to increase production and throughput, implementing provider-based billing, enhancing and stabilizing service line offerings, and building data management infrastructure to bolster management strategic decision-making.

For more information or to register for the webinar, visit the Learning Center on ACHE's website. To learn more about filling management gaps at hospitals and healthcare systems, visit the HSG Advisors website. Articles and resources on interim practice management solutions are available online.

HSG partners with hospitals and healthcare systems to discover the root cause of issues and create plans to solve the problem. From implementing provider-based billing evaluation and training to payor credentialing and onboarding of newly acquired private practices, HSG's veteran onsite project management team can be an interim answer to completing organizational projects and developing solutions to systemic problems. For more information on performance improvement services, visit HSGAdvisors.com or contact Davis Creech at 502-814-1183 or DCreech@hsgadvisors.com.

About HSG

HSG is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The practice empowers leaders to build differentiated health system strategies and high-performing employed physician networks by pairing data intelligence with experienced advice. The firm's comprehensive approach to leveraging market facts to inform healthcare strategies allows leaders to understand opportunities and deliver the right care to their communities. For more information about HSG, visit www.HSGAdvisors.com, LinkedIn, email info@hsgadvisors.com, or call (502) 814-1180.

Media Contact: Karolyn Raphael

Winger Marketing

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

