Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to Expand at 6.9% CAGR during Forecast Period; Players Focus on Launching Effectual Therapies, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: According to the prostate cancer therapeutics market outlook by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global prostate cancer therapeutics market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Hence, the market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of over US$ 21.7 Bn by 2031.



The TMR study offers panoramic view of the global prostate cancer therapeutics market. Hence, it provides in-depth analysis on key facets such as the growth drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and recent developments in the prostate cancer therapeutics market. This study also sheds light on the fastest growing market for prostate cancer therapeutics.

Companies operating in the prostate cancer therapeutics market are using varied strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the market competition. Moreover, they are also seen engaged in product approvals and new product launches in order to expand their product portfolios. Such factors are likely to play important role in the growth of the prostate cancer therapeutics market in the forthcoming years.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market: Key Findings

Prostate cancer is the most common non-cutaneous cancer globally. Some of the key factors responsible for increase in the number of patients with this cancer type include the sedentary lifestyle of the population in industrialized nations, older population, and early beginning of urological disease. Hence, a rise in the number of people suffering from this cancer type is creating business opportunities in the prostate cancer therapeutics market.

At present, there are varied prostate cancer therapeutics available in the market including the chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy, and biologic therapy. Among all, the adoption of the hormone therapy is being increasing in the recent years owing to the ability of this therapy to reduce the possibilities of cancer reoccurrence as well as to stop or slow down its development. This, in turn, is expected to help in the expansion of the global prostate cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The government authorities of several nations are taking initiatives to support different R&D projects intended for offering patient-centric care. As a result, leading players in the prostate cancer therapeutics market are increasing concentration on the development of innovative and effectual medications and treatment solutions for this disease. This factor, is turn, is leading to rapid growth in the prostate cancer therapeutics market.





Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the number of prostate cancer cases across the globe is expected to result into increase in the future market demand for prostate cancer therapeutics

Increase in the adoption of the hormone therapy in the prostate cancer treatment is boosting the market growth

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market: Regional Analysis

The prostate cancer therapies market in North America is projected to gain lucrative avenues during the forecast period owing to a rise in the cases of prostate cancer and the presence of key players in the region

The market is expected to attract sizable revenue-generation avenues in Europe due to the high prevalence of prostate cancer and increase in understanding on the disease in the region

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Amgen, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Johnson & Johnson Services

Ipsen Pharma

Sanofi

Pfizer, Inc.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Therapy Hormone Therapy Luteinizing Hormone-releasing Hormone Analogs Luteinizing Hormone-releasing Hormone Antagonists Antiandrogens Chemotherapy Systemic Chemotherapy Regional Chemotherapy Biologic Therapy Targeted Therapy

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Sales Others





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



