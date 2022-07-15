New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioadhesives Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284335/?utm_source=GNW

The global bioadhesives market is expected to grow from $3.97 billion in 2021 to $4.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The bioadhesives market is expected to reach $6.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The bioadhesives market consists of sales of bioadhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as adhesive materials for artificial applications.Bioadhesives are natural polymers that are derived from bio-based raw materials to bond two surfaces together.



It refers to the phenomenon in which synthetic and natural materials adhere to biological surfaces. Bioadhesives are cheaper and easier to manufacture and have the potential to replace synthetic adhesives.



The main types of bioadhesives are plant-based and animal-based.Plant-based bioadhesives are the adhesives that are produced from the plant and are used in properties such as matrix formation and environment.



These are produced by various methods such as direct chemical synthesis, bacteria, and yeast fermentation, and natural organisms farming and are used in various industries such as packaging industries, paper, and pulp industries, construction industries, personal care, healthcare, and others.



Europe was the largest region in the bioadhesives market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the bioadhesives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Governmental regulations and policies to control environmental pollution are significantly contributing to the growth of the bioadhesives market.The governments are more concerned about the adverse effects of pollution on public health and the environment, so they have implemented regulations to control air pollution and this increased the demand for use of bio-based materials such as bioadhesives.



For instance, in November 2019, the government of India launched ’The National Clean Air Programme’ under the ’Control of Pollution’ Scheme Central Sector to tackle the air pollution problems in the country and to achieve a 20 % to 30 % reduction in Particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) and Particulate matter 10 (PM10) by 2024. Therefore, the governmental regulations and policies to control environmental pollution are expected to propel the growth of the bioadhesives market going forward.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the bioadhesives market.Key players operating in the bioadhesives sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to reinforce their position.



For instance, in March 2021, Techlon, a UK-based company operating in clean technology partnered with Beardow Adams, a UK-based company that manufactures bioadhesives.With this collaboration, they intended to offer packaging solutions for sustainable packaging to support a sustainable future.



Moreover, in January 2021, Bemis Associates, a US-based manufacturer of thermoplastic films, tapes, and adhesives partnered with DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products partnered to launch the world’s first Sewfree product made from renewable materials. DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products is a US-based company that offers bioadhesives.



In August 2021, Arkema, a France-based chemicals company acquired Ashland’s performance adhesives business for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the group aimed to become a pure specialty materials player by 2024, with an emphasis on sustainable and high-performance solutions.



Ashland is a US-based chemicals company that manufactures bioadhesives.



The countries covered in the bioadhesives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





