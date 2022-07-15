New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284334/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Britton Group Inc, and Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.



The global agricultural films market is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $10.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The agricultural films market is expected to reach $13.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The agricultural films market consists of sales of agricultural films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are made up of plastic materials and are used in various agricultural applications such as a glass alternative in greenhouses, row covers, hay bags, silo caps, trench silo coverings, plant bed covers, and for composting. The raw materials commonly used in agricultural films are low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), or ethylene-butyl acrylate (EBA) copolymers and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE).



The main types of agricultural films are low-density polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, ethylene-vinyl acetate, and others.High-density polyethylene is a low-cost, milky white, semi-translucent thermoplastic.



It is stiff and stronger than LDPE, with good impact strength and greater puncture resistance. The various forms of films include geomembrane, agricultural silage films, agricultural mulching films, greenhouse plastic/covering films that are used for bale wrapping and ensiling, silo bags manufacturing, tunnel covers, and bunker ensiling.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural films market in 2021. The regions covered in the agricultural films market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing focus on improving agricultural output globally is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural films market going forward.Agricultural productivity, often known as output, is defined as total output per unit of a single input, partial factor productivity (PFP) metrics include land productivity (yield) and labor productivity.



The growing population coupled with the demand for food and reduction in agricultural lands enhance the demand for productivity on existing agricultural lands. For instance, according to the Global Agricultural Productivity Report published in 2021, total factor productivity (TFP) is expanding at a 1.36% annual pace (2020-2019). This falls below the 1.73% yearly growth goal set by the Global Agricultural Productivity Index to meet consumers’ food and bioenergy needs in 2050. Therefore, the increasing focus on improving agricultural output drives the growth of the agricultural films market.



The introduction of biodegradable polymers to enhance production is shaping the agricultural films market.Major corporations are investing in biodegradable polymers with competitive mechanical properties in order to replace petroleum-based commodity plastics.



For instance, in 2019, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company introduced Ecovio M 2351, a certified soil-biodegradable plastic for mulch films produced from biodegradable co-polyester polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), eco flex, and other biodegradable polymers generated from sustainable raw materials.Mulch films composed of eco via M 2351 can be plowed into the soil following mechanical harvesting because naturally occurring microorganisms in the soil perceive the film’s structure as food that they can digest.



Furthermore, when compared to bare-soil farming, the usage of eco via mulch films can enhance tomato yield by 15 to 50 percent while cutting water use and offering better weed control with fewer pesticides.



In June 2021, CNH Industrial N.V., a Netherland-based capital goods company acquired Raven Industries Inc. for a deal amount of $2.1 billion. The acquisition will strengthen CNH Industrial’s position in the global farm equipment industry by adding strong innovation capabilities in autonomous and precision agriculture technologies. Raven Industries Inc. is a US-based agriculture company that produces high-altitude balloons, radar systems, plastic film and sheeting, and precision agriculture products.



The countries covered in the agricultural films market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





