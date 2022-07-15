New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284331/?utm_source=GNW

, Kaneka Corporation, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., EVERTECH ENVISAFE ECOLOGY CO. LTD., FLEXcon Company Inc., Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co. Ltd., and Shinmax Technology Ltd.



The global polyimide films and tapes market is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2021 to $1.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The polyimide films and tapes market is expected to reach $3.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



The polyimide films and tapes market consists of sales of polyimide films and tapes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for high-temperature resistance applications. Polyimide films and tapes provide excellent thermal, electrical, physical, and chemical resistance properties over a wide range of temperatures making them suitable for electrical insulation applications.



The main types of polyimide films and tapes are polyimide tapes, conventional polyimide films, colorless polyimide films, and others.Polyimide tapes are used in application that requires high-temperature resistance in automotive and industrial, electronics, aerospace, and labeling.



The various applications include flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure-sensitive tapes, motors or generators, wires, and cables and are used in various sectors such as electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, solar, labeling, medical, and other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polyimide films and tapes market in 2021. The regions covered in the polyimide films and tapes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for electronics is significantly contributing to the growth of the polyimide films and tapes market going forward.Electronics are electronic devices or circuits that use microchips, transistors, and other components to perform a variety of tasks.



Polyimide films and tapes are insulating materials that are widely used in electrical engineering and electronics for high-temperature resistance applications.For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, the electronics demand is expected to increase from $33 billion in 2020 to $400 billion by 2025.



Therefore, the rising demand for electronics is promoting the growth of the polyimide films and tapes market.



Technological developments have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the polyimide films and tapes market.Major companies operating in the polyimide films and tapes sector is focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand.



For example, in November 2020, Kaneka Corporation, a Japan-based chemical manufacturing company developed super heat-resistant polyimide film PixeoTM IB for 5G millimeter-wave zones based on advanced polyimide development technology. PixeoTM IB includes transparent heat-resistant polyimide film that reduces the dielectric loss tangent and can act as a glass substitute for ultrahigh thermal conductive graphite sheets and thin-film transistor (TFT)*5 substrates.



In July 2021, Dupont, a US-based chemicals company acquired Laird Performance Materials for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Dupont’s electronics and the industrial segment will be strengthened, and the two businesses will work together to accelerate the adoption of 5G telecommunications, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things.



Laird Performance Materials is a China-based company that operates in the polyamide films market.



The countries covered in the polyimide films and tapes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





