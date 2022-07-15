Team Canada’s Athletes Head to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK

English French

OTTAWA, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Team Canada 2022 team are in the final stages of preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games taking place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.



During the 2022 Commonwealth Games, visit https://commonwealthsport.ca/ for Team Canada 2022 updates, news, photos, videos and important links.

During the span of the Games, the Team Canada 2022 communications team will be providing daily recap and look ahead emails available directly to your inbox. Media representatives that subscribe will receive exclusive information and results summarizing Team Canada’s achievements of that day.

To follow along with all the exciting accomplishments, subscribe to receive the WeCan B2022 Daily Wrap Up.

Interview Opportunities

The official Team Canada website will be live soon: https://commonwealthsport.ca/ once there, visit the media section for contact information of media attaches by sport and reach out to request interviews with Canada’s best athletes. Until then, here is the Team Canada Communications Team for B2022 of whom you can reach out to:

Communications Lead and Attaché for Badminton and Table Tennis – Patrick Kenny - patrick@commonwealthsport.ca

Communications Coordinator and Attaché for Squash and Gymnastics – Laura Gray - laura@commonwealthsport.ca

Social Media Lead and Attaché for Triathlon, Rugby and Gymnastics – Aerin England - aerin@commonwealthsport.ca

Attaché for Athletics and Para-Athletics, Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball – Caroline Sharp - caroline.sharp@athletics.ca

Attaché for Beach Volleyball and Cycling – Jackie Skender - jskender@volleyball.ca

Attaché for Swimming, Para-Swimming and Diving – Nathan White - nwhite@swimming.ca

Attaché for Lawn Bowls and Judo – Helene Lavigne - helenelavigne@rogers.com

Attaché for Boxing, Weightlifting and Wrestling – Darren Matte -dmatte@wrestling.ca

Attaché for Field Hockey – Yan Huckendubler - yhucken@istar.ca

Photographer – Dan Galbraith - dgalbraith@detailsgroup.ca

Videographer – Marc Durand - marc@marcdurand.ca

Communications Assistant– Felicia Potvin - felicia@commonwealthsport.ca

ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be host to 72 participating nations and territories taking part in the Games. The Commonwealth Games are a valuable opportunity as a steppingstone and development opportunity for Canadian athletes, coaches, and managers working towards Olympic and Paralympic success. Canada’s performance projection in 2022 is a top 3 ranking, in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing. Commonwealth athletes won 80%+ of Canada's medals at the 2020 Olympic Games

Team Canada’s dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable a best ever performance by Canadian athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC is an active, contributing member of the Canadian sport community and supports Canada’s athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic, Paralympic Games, and world championships. The mission of CSC is to enrich the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and host the Commonwealth Games. CSC is responsible for all aspects of Canada’s participation in the XXII Commonwealth Games and will be sending a team of almost 400 of Canada’s best athletes and coaches to compete for Canada. The upcoming Games will occur in Birmingham, England from July 28 through to August 8, 2022. For additional information go to: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

