Global Mammography Market is Expected to Witness Prolific Demand: Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% in the Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the global mammography market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Due to the high mortality rate, it has become more important than ever to diagnose patients for breast cancer, which has led to a spike in the demand for mammography devices…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global mammography market was worth USD 1.9 billion in the year 2020. The data yielded by the report further reveals that the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, earning revenue of around USD 3.3 billion by the end of 2027. The growth of the mammography market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and other breast conditions like lumps, nipple discharge, etc., among women. Moreover, due to the high mortality rate, it has become more important than ever to diagnose patients for breast cancer, which has led to a spike in the demand for mammography devices. However, the high price of mammography systems may limit the growth of the mammography market, especially in developing and low-income countries.

The Mammography Market is Projected to Grow as Early Detection of Breast Cancer Gains Prominence.

One of the primary factors driving the global mammography market is the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the rising awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis of this chronic disease.Additionally, governments and non-profit organizations in various countries are also taking various initiatives to raise awareness about breast cancer, especially in developing countries where breast cancer diagnosis rates are extremely low.For example, The Pink Initiative is a Mumbai-based NGO dedicated to raising public awareness about breast cancer. Likewise, the month of October is known as breast cancer awareness month across the globe, which is a campaign to educate the public about breast cancer.Such factors are expected to influence the global mammography market growth.

Reimbursement Policies in Developed Countries Favoring the Growth of the Global Mammography Market

Well-structured reimbursement policies drive demand for mammography diagnostics, thereby fueling the growth of the global mammography market.For instance, under Federal law, the traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantages offer 100% coverage for mammogram screening for people qualifying in the age criteria. To avail of this offer, the person enrolled in the Medicare Advantage plan must meet the additional requirement of using an in-network provider. In Canada as well, mammograms are free for residents who have an Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP).





Global Mammography Market - By End-User

Based on end-users, the global mammography market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics. Among these, the hospitals’ segment holds the largest market share. Patients suffering from breast cancer and other breast conditions frequently visit hospitals for diagnosis and treatment, which explains why hospitals are highly reliant on mammography systems. Furthermore, the financial capacity of hospitals is much higher compared to diagnostic centers and specialty clinics, which is why the demand for mammography systems is growing at a higher rate.

Global Mammography Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the global mammography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Among these regions, North Americadominates this market with the highest market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries, such as India, China, and Japan have the lowest rates of breast cancer diagnosis due to the social stigma attached to it.However, it also means these regions have a tremendous amount of growth potential, and diagnostic rates will only rise in the future.This factor is projected to fuel the demand for mammography equipment in this region, thereby powering the growth of the mammography market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mammography Market

Globally, the mammography industry has been impacted by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to lockdown & social distancing protocols, the demand for breast diagnostic tests had suddenly plummeted.Moreover, the fear of contracting COVID-19 led people to refrain from visiting healthcare facilities.Despite this, it is projected that the global mammography market will flourish in the post-COVID-19 period as healthcare professionals are advising women to not delay their regular health checkups for breast health due to severe long-term consequences.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the global mammography market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hologic Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, General Medical Merate S.P.A., Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers, Planmed Oy, Konica Minolta Inc., Micrima Limited, and other prominent players.

For better and more effective breast diagnosis, industry players invest heavily in innovating and improving their products. Moreover, to extend their market share and position themselves as leading brands, the enterprises also provide a diverse range of products.Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers&acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also very prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global mammography market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global Mammography market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Volpara Health, a health technology software company, announced the acquisition of CRA Health, LLC, a breast cancer risk assessment company.

Volpara Health, a health technology software company, announced the acquisition of CRA Health, LLC, a breast cancer risk assessment company. In January 2021, Solis Mammography,breast health and diagnostic service provider announced the acquisition of Progressive Radiology to expand its state-of-the-art multimodality medical imaging capabilities.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Type, By End-User, By Region Key Players Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hologic Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, General Medical Merate S.P.A., Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers, Planmed Oy, Konica Minolta Inc., MetaltronicaSpA, I.M.S. SRL, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Analogic Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Micrima Limited, and other prominent players.

By Type

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

