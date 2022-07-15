New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Colors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284584/?utm_source=GNW

The global food colors market is expected to grow from $2.86 billion in 2021 to $3.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The market is expected to grow to $4.21 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.



The food colors market consists of sales of food colors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a dye, pigment, or substance which imparts color when added to food or drink.Food coloring (dye) is frequently used in processed foods, beverages, and condiments.



They are used to keep or enhance the appearance of food.



The main types of food colors are natural colors, synthetic colors, and nature-identical colors.Natural colors are derived from vegetables, fruits, plants, minerals, and other natural sources by physical or chemical extraction.



The different forms include liquid, powder, gel and are used in dairy products, meat products, beverages, bakery and confectionery, processed food and vegetables, oils and fats, others.



North America was the largest region in the food colors market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is expected to drive the growth of the food colors market in the coming years.The food and beverage sector encompasses all businesses engaged in the production, packaging, and distribution of raw food materials.



This includes both fresh and processed foods, as well as alcoholic and non - alcoholic drinks.Food colors are added to foods and beverages to preserve their original color and texture, which can be lost during cooking and preparation due to a variety of chemical and physical processes.



For instance, according to Farm Credit Canada’s food and beverage report, the food, and beverage sales increased from $118.7 billion in 2019 to $122.9 billion in 2020 reporting a 3.5% year-over-year growth rate. Therefore, the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is significantly driving the growth of the food colors market.



Increasing investments in technological advancements are shaping the food colors market.Major companies operating in the food colors sector are focused on investing in food coloring technology to meet consumer demand.



For example, in September 2020, Phytolon, an Israel-based company that offers natural food colors invested $4.1million in natural food coloring technology. The investments will be used to increase the range of the firm’s plant-based food colorings, which are generated from betalains.



In July 2019, DDW, a US-based company that offers food colors acquired DuPont Natural Colors business from DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, DDW’s global reach will be expanded, and technical and manufacturing abilities in numerous key natural colors will be provided.



The DDW, The Color House brand will be used to run the expanded business. DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences is a Denmark-based company that offers natural food colors.



The countries covered in the Food Colors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



