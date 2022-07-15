New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canned And Ambient Food Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284479/?utm_source=GNW

p.A., and Associated British Foods plc.



The global canned and ambient food market is expected to grow from $176.14 billion in 2021 to $191.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The market is expected to grow to $258.05 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.



The fruit and vegetable canning, pickling, and drying market consists of sales of canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits, and specialty foods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits and specialty foods.These establishments may package the dried or dehydrated ingredients they make along with other purchased ingredients.



The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The main types of canned and ambient food are fruit and vegetable canning, specialty canning, dried and dehydrated food.Canning is a method of preserving fruits and vegetables for long-term storage on the shelf.



This is a fairly safe technique of food preservation if properly processed. It is used in various applications such as food, snacks, intermediate products, condiments, Other Distribution Channels and distributed through several channels including supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, Other Distribution Channels.



Western Europe was the largest region in the canned and ambient food market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the canned and ambient food market.



The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected to result in low raw material costs for food and beverage companies.For example, in 2019, the Indian government spent $873 million to subsidize the export of sugar as a result of the overproduction of sugarcane, thereby reducing prices.



Thus, overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will be canned and ambient food manufacturing companies to increase their productivity and drive the market going forward.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the canned and ambient food manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the canned and ambient food manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Some canned and ambient food manufacturers are using organic fruits and vegetables to keep pace with the changing consumer preferences for pesticide-free organic fruits and vegetables.Organic canned fruits and vegetables have negligible pesticide and fertilizers content and are comparatively safer and healthier than conventionally grown food.



Some of the companies specializing in organic canned food products include Simpletruth, Native Forest, Naturz Organics.



The countries covered in the canned and ambient food market are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284479/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________