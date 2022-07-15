English Swedish

Ålandsbanken Abp

Changes in company’s own shares

15.07.2022 at 18:30 EET



Ålandsbanken Abp: Acquisitions of own shares 15.07.2022





Date 15.07.2022 Exchange



Bourse trade Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (XHEL)



Buy Share class ALBBV Amount 440 Average price/share 29,2700 EUR Highest price/share 29.6000 EUR Lowest price/share 28.8000 EUR Total price 12,878.80 EUR

The shares held by Ålandsbanken Abp on 15.07.2022:





ALBBV 19,552

On behalf of Ålandsbanken Abp



Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505

