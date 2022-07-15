New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soft Drink And Ice Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284474/?utm_source=GNW

, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Danone S.A., and Suntory Holdings Limited.



The global soft drink and ice market is expected to grow from $241.03 billion in 2021 to $260.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The market is expected to grow to $345.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.



The soft drinks and ice market consists of sales of soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water.The companies in the soft drink and ice industry process raw materials into soft drinks, ice, and purified and bottled water, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.



The soft drinks and ice market is segmented into soft drinks and ice.



The main types of soft drinks and ice are soft drinks, ice.A soft drink is a non-alcoholic beverage made up of water (typically carbonated), a sweetener, and natural or artificial flavorings.



The different categories include mass, premium, and distributed through various channels such as off-trade channels, on-trade channels.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the soft drink and ice market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the soft drink and ice market.



The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The world population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.An increase in population creates more demand for food.



According to the American Society of Nutrition, the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages was highest in Mexico.Crop production, farming activities, and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet the increased population.



Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products due to the rising population, during the forecast period.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the soft drink and ice manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the soft drink and ice manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



To establish brand image and differentiation, bottled water manufacturers are introducing novel packaging.Novelty packaging may include re-sealable and recyclable packaging material, transparent sophisticated bottles, Inks, and coatings applied on cans to enhance shelf appeal.



For instance, British entrepreneurs launched Cano, a re-sealable and recyclable aluminum water that can aim at controlling pollution from plastic water bottles. Also, Paper Water Bottle Company launched the Paper Water Bottle Eco-1, a compostable water bottle made of molded fiber.



The countries covered in the soft drink and ice market are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284474/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________