New York, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Household Cleaning Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285588/?utm_source=GNW

C. Johnson & Son Inc, Unilever Plc, Bombril S/A, CareClean, and For Life Products.



The global household cleaning products market is expected to grow from $99.89 billion in 2021 to $105.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80%. The market is expected to grow to $134.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.24%.



The household cleaning product market consists of sales of household cleaning products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to remove dirt, including dust, stains, bad smells, and clutter on surfaces.These include products such as laundry detergents, surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and toilet cleaners.



These products are generally used to clean soft or hard surfaces in home. These are packed into easily recognizable bottles sachets and other forms with different colors and fragrances.



The main types of household cleaning products are dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, surface cleaners, and laundry detergents.Dishwashing products contain detergents which help clean and remove food soil from different types of cooking and serving items.



Dishwashing products are mostly used in kitchen appliances.Household cleaning products are distributed through various channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail.



House cleaning products are used in various applications such as bathroom, kitchen, and floor.



North America was the largest region in the household cleaning products market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing awareness of natural household cleaning products is expected to propel the growth of the household cleaning products market.Consumers are increasingly shifting towards natural or green household cleaners as they provide them a sense of sustainability and do not contain hazardous chemicals.



This reduces the health-related risks.Many companies are launching home cleaning products that are eco-friendly.



For instance, in February 2020, Better Home, an India-based company offering natural cleaning products, launched a range of non-toxic home cleaners.These include toilet cleaner, laundry cleaner, dishwashing liquid, and many others.



Therefore, the increasing awareness of natural household cleaning products is driving the household cleaning products market.



Ingredients transparency is a key trend gaining popularity in the household cleaning products market.Any cleaning product available consists of various ingredients that include various forms of chemicals that help in better cleaning.



Consumers are keen to know if the products they are purchasing are natural or plant-based raw materials and are biodegradable and have sustainably sourced substrates.Therefore, companies in the market are rapidly shifting towards providing ingredients transparency to consumers.



For instance, in March 2019, SC Johnson, a US-based company offering household cleaning products, announced to expand ingredient transparency program, in Latin America where it had only disclosed product-specific fragrance ingredients.



In April 2021, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., a USA-based company offering home-essential cleaning products, announced the acquisition of For Life Products LLC (Rejuvenate), for approximately $300 million. Through this acquisition, Spectrum aims to leverage the efficient supply chain and strong customer relationships of For Life Products, drive future growth, and to create value through substantial revenue and manufacturing synergies. For Life Products, LLC is a USA-based manufacturer of household cleaning and maintenance products.



The countries covered in the Household Cleaning Products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285588/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________